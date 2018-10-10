Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Food Safety and Inspection Service : Malone's Fine Sausage, Inc. Recalls Pork Head Cheese Products due to Possible Listeria Contamination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2018 - Malone's Fine Sausage Inc., a Milwaukee, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 26,323 pounds of ready-to-eat pork head cheese product that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat pork head cheese items were produced on various dates from Aug. 27, 2018 through Oct. 5, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels here (PDF only)]

  • Various weights of vacuum-sealed packages containing 'Glorious Malone's Fine Sausage, INC. GOURMET PORK DELICACY HOT SEASONED HEADCHEESE' with a 'Sell By' dates from 10/26/2018 through 12/5/2018 and lot codes 3524 through 3540.
  • Various weights of vacuum-sealed packages containing 'Glorious Malone's Fine Sausage, INC. GOURMET PORK DELICACY MILD SEASONED HEADCHEESE' with a 'Sell By' dates from 10/26/2018 through 12/5/2018 and lot codes 3524 through 3540.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 15702' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin and were also sold via internet catalog sales.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 9, 2018 by FSIS inspection program personnel while verifying the disposition of product that FSIS tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Daphne Jones, president at Malone's Fine Sausage, at (414) 732-1820.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 20:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50pOpenClose Launches RESTful API Suite, Expanding Connectivity to Third Party Applications and Services
SE
11:38pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Panama Implements the IMF's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System
PU
11:33pBayer gets new trial on punitive damages in $289 million weed-killer case
RE
11:30pTSX falls 2.12 percent
RE
11:20pU.S. trial begins for London forex traders accused of rigging prices
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:07pUtilities Flat as Traders Seek Out Safe Havens -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:06pCommunications Services Down as Barclays Warning Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11:02pIndian employers under pressure to respond to surge in #MeToo allegations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.