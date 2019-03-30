Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Food Safety and Inspection Service : Market of Choice, Inc. Recalls Pork and Poultry Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 11:27pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2019 - Market of Choice, Inc., an Eugene, Ore. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,094 pounds of pork and poultry pâté products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The pork and poultry pâté items were produced on various dates prior to March 26, 2019. The products have a 30-day shelf life. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

  • 5-oz. packages containing slices of 'Market of Choice Country Pâté' and sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.
  • 5-oz. packages containing slices of 'Market of Choice Chicken Pâté with Rosemary & Lemon' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.
  • Whole terrine bulk packages containing 'Market of Choice NORTHWEST GAME PATE' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.
  • Terrine bulk packages containing 'COUNTRY PORK & PISTACHIO PATE MARKET OF CHOICE' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.
  • Terrine bulk packages containing 'LEMON CHICKEN & ROSEMARY PATE MARKET OF CHOICE' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

These items were shipped to Market of Choice retail locations in Oregon.

The problem was discovered when Market of Choice reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Oregon Department of Agriculture the undeclared allergens. The FDA notified FSIS, which has jurisdiction over the pork and poultry pate products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Patrick Lowen, Vice President of Culinary Operations, Market of Choice, at 541-513-0486.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 03:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/30China March factory activity grows for first time in four months, but exports weak
RE
03/30China's services activity quickens in March - official PMI
RE
03/30FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Market of Choice, Inc. Recalls Pork and Poultry Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens
PU
03/30ERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice -Relevant Level Method review 2018 - Final report
PU
03/30China Nonmanufacturing Index Edged Up to 54.8 in March
DJ
03/30China Factory Activity Rebounds Strongly in March
DJ
03/30LYFT, JAPAN, NESTLE : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 13
03/30FULTON COUNTY GA : to restore historic courthouse
PU
03/30ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : VP Attends Investment Summit in Nepal, Reaffirms Development Support
PU
03/30BLACKROCK : ECB extends mandate for Italian bank Carige's administrators to September 30
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDIS GAINED ACCESS TO AMAZON CEO BEZOS' PHONE: Bezos' security chief
2ARA LAWSUIT NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal Associates ..
3JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Keane reveals goal scoring secret after Juve's victory
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : CEO calls for updated internet regulations
5Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zafgen, Inc. Investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About