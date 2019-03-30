Food Safety and Inspection Service : Market of Choice, Inc. Recalls Pork and Poultry Products Due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2019 - Market of Choice, Inc., an Eugene, Ore. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,094 pounds of pork and poultry pâté products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain milk and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The pork and poultry pâté items were produced on various dates prior to March 26, 2019. The products have a 30-day shelf life. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

5-oz. packages containing slices of 'Market of Choice Country Pâté' and sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

5-oz. packages containing slices of 'Market of Choice Chicken Pâté with Rosemary & Lemon' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

Whole terrine bulk packages containing 'Market of Choice NORTHWEST GAME PATE' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

Terrine bulk packages containing 'COUNTRY PORK & PISTACHIO PATE MARKET OF CHOICE' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

Terrine bulk packages containing 'LEMON CHICKEN & ROSEMARY PATE MARKET OF CHOICE' with sell by dates prior to and including 04/25/19.

These items were shipped to Market of Choice retail locations in Oregon.

The problem was discovered when Market of Choice reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Oregon Department of Agriculture the undeclared allergens. The FDA notified FSIS, which has jurisdiction over the pork and poultry pate products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Patrick Lowen, Vice President of Culinary Operations, Market of Choice, at 541-513-0486.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.