Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Food Safety and Inspection Service : North Country Smokehouse Recalls Ready-To-Eat Sausage Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 11:35pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2019 - North Country Smokehouse, a Claremont, N.H. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced on February 7, 2019 and February 8, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

  • 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing 'NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA' with 'USE BY 05/09/19.'
  • 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing 'NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA' with 'USE BY 04/23/19.'
  • 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing 'KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA' with 'USE BY 05/09/19.'

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 5390A' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on March 18, 2019 by FSIS inspection program personnel during a routine review of establishment consumer complaint records.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Sarapin, quality assurance manager, North Country Smokehouse, at (603) 543-0234 ext. 207. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alicia Baker, brand manager, North Country Smokehouse, at (603) 543-0234 ext. 214.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 03:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aChina state planner says will continue reform in oil, rail and electricity
RE
12:36aChina finance minister says balancing budget revenue and spending difficult this year
RE
03/23AI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Group congratulates NSW Premier on election win
PU
03/23FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : North Country Smokehouse Recalls Ready-To-Eat Sausage Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination
PU
03/23Italy signs deals worth 2.5 billion euros with China
RE
03/23CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi, Conte hold talks on elevating China-Italy ties into new era
PU
03/23China confident of achieving key 2019 economic targets, vice premier says
RE
03/23Turkish watchdogs to probe JP Morgan after lira plunge
RE
03/23STAFFORD COUNTY VA : Hires New Chief Financial Officer
PU
03/23ECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Commission celebrates its 2019 retirees
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
2OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP : OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Health ministry signs pact w..
3ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : NYAMAGABE: Stalled wheat processing factory hurting farmers' fortunes
4China state planner says will continue reform in oil, rail and electricity
5AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Omeruo Targets Second AFCON Title in Egypt

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.