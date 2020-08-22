Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Oberto Snacks, Inc. Recalls Smoked Sausage Products Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

08/22/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2020 - Oberto Snacks Inc., a Kent, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 309 pounds of smoked sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The smoked sausage items were produced on March 21, 2020. The following product is subject to recall:

  • 3-oz. flexible plastic packages containing 'CATTLEMAN'S CUT SMOKED SAUSAGES OLD FASHIONED' with a 'BEST BY 21MAR2021 22' date and a time range between 18:35 to 19:15.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 2862B' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered on Aug. 21, 2020 after the firm was informed by its distributor that a product from Oberto Snacks Inc. displayed the incorrect nutrition and ingredients label, which did not list soy as an ingredient.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Marc Berger, Nyhus Communications, at (402) 730-5666. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Stephanie Larson, Oberto Snacks Inc., Senior Sales Support Manager, at (253) 437-6330.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 22 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2020 20:22:40 UTC
