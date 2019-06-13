Food Safety and Inspection Service : Pasture Raised Foods, LLC Recalls Raw Whole Poultry Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 - Pasture Raised Foods, LLC, doing business as Greener Pastures Chicken, a grower/non-inspected processor located in Elgin, Texas, is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen raw whole poultry products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen raw whole poultry items were produced from Nov. 29, 2018 through May 24, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

Varying weight vacuum sealed packages containing one whole 'GREENER PASTURES CHICKEN' with the head and feet removed.

The products do not bear an official USDA mark of inspection but were labeled with establishment number 'USDA P-34438' on the product label without authorization. These items were shipped to retail, wholesale, and restaurant locations, and to individual households in Texas.

The problem was discovered when FSIS inspection personnel identified products bearing an unapproved label with a USDA establishment number not consistent with inspected product from that establishment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying theircustomers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Cameron Molberg, Co-CEO of Pasture Raised Foods, LLC, at (202) 642-5417.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.