Food Safety and Inspection Service : Roya Foods, LLC Recalls Halal Manti Beef Dumpling Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2018 - Roya Foods, LLC, a Paterson, N.J., distribution firm, is recalling approximately 438 pounds of raw Halal Manti Beef Dumpling products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw Halal Manti Beef Dumpling products were produced on various dates from May 2, 2018 to August 29, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

• 1-lb. clear plastic containers of raw beef dumplings. The product is marked 'HALAL MANTI' and instructs the consumer to 'KEEP FROZEN'.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 19829' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York.

The problem was discovered on Sept. 5, 2018, during an FSIS inspection at Roya Foods, LLC, a distribution warehouse. FSIS determined that Establishment 19829 is not associated with Roya Foods, LLC, or the recalled product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Mr. Ali F. Cercer, Roya Foods Managing Member, at (201) 707-1657.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.