Food Safety and Inspection Service : San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo Recalls Ready-To-Eat, Frozen Andouille Sausage Products due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

06/24/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 - San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo, an Elon, N.C., establishment, is recalling approximately 832 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE), frozen andouille sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE, frozen andouille sausages were produced on May 14, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

  • Varying weights of vacuum-packed, individually-sealed packages containing 'SAN GIUSEPPE SALAMI CO. BY GIACOMO ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE (SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED)' with a 'Sell By: 11/10/2019' date on the case labels.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 21556' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations in Greensboro, N.C.

The firm contacted FSIS after they received a report that a consumer found a piece of a metal ring in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional and consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and institutions should not serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo's Plant Managers Francisco Grijalva or Giacomo Santomauro at (336) 586-7003. or at Francesco@sgsalami.com and Giacomo@sgsalami.com, respectively.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 22:56:05 UTC
