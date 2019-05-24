Food Safety and Inspection Service : Sikorski Sausages Co., Ltd. Recalls Meat and Poultry Sausage Products Produced without Benefit of Import Inspection

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2019 - Sikorski Sausages Co., Ltd., a London, Ontario, Canada establishment, is recalling approximately 74 pounds of various imported meat and poultry sausage products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United Sates, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The various ready-to-eat meat and poultry sausage items were imported on May 14, 2019. This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to the recall. [View Labels (PDF only)]

The products subject to recall bear Canadian establishment number '810' within the Canadian mark of inspection. These sausage items were shipped to a retail location in California and sold in varying weights behind the deli or meat counter.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Michael Zoltanski, Customer Service Representative with Sikorski Sausages, at michaelz@sikorski.ca or (519) 317-8711. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Peter Sikorski, CEO of Sikorski Sausages, at peter@sikorski.ca or (519) 659-1219.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.