Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Food Safety and Inspection Service : Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2019 - Tip Top Poultry, Inc, a Rockmart, Ga., establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019. The products subject to recall can be found in this spreadsheet. [View labels (PDF only)].

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'Est. P-17453' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions nationwide in the United States and Canada (see the recalled products distributed in Canada).

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that multiple samples of product produced by Tip Top Poultry, Inc. confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes after being testedin Canada. The firm decided to recall all cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products produced from January 21, 2019 through September 24, 2019 with product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999. Tip Top expanded the dates and the scope of the recall out of an abundance of caution.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, a retail distribution list(s), if applicable, will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Brad Respess with Tip Top Poultry, Inc. at (678) 313-6595 or brad.respess@tiptoppoultry.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 03:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/28CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier stresses efforts on stable hog production and supply
PU
09/28FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Poultry Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
PU
09/28South Korea central bank chief says 2019 GDP growth likely to miss forecast
RE
09/28BREXIT CRISIS PUSHES UK BUSINESS EXPECTATIONS TO WEAKEST SINCE 2011 : Cbi
RE
09/28U.S. Treasury says no plans to block Chinese listings 'at this time' -Bloomberg
RE
09/28UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY : 28 September 2019 At UN, Cuba slams US ‘criminal' practices undermining country's development
PU
09/28THOMAS COOK, GM, BEYOND MEAT : This Week’s Top Financial Tweets - Week 39
09/28OFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF NEW YOR : State Landmarks to be Lit in Recognition of Gold Star Families
PU
09/28ECB's Visco says new stimulus was necessary to counter deflation risk
RE
09/28BitHarp Brings a New Way of Mining Cryptocurrencies
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENI SPA : Italy investigates wife of Eni's CEO in Congo graft probe - document
2EM-TECH CO LTD : EM TECH : 32nd horse dies at Santa Anita after catastrophic injury
3FSIS Recall Release 094-2019 Listeria Contamination
4SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
5ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT LABORATORIES : New Data Demonstrate Strong Outcomes for Abbott Device to Repair L..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group