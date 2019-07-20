Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : US Foods Recalls Raw Beef and Pork Products due to Possible Product Contamination

07/20/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2019 - US Foods, a Birmingham, AL, establishment, is recalling approximately 712 pounds of raw beef and pork products that may be adulterated due to possible product contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fresh and frozen raw beef and pork items were produced July 18, 2019. This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to recall. [View labels (PDF only)]

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 21103' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered after the facility learned that an employee may have cut himself during production.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Sara Matheu, Director of Media Relations, US Foods, at (847) 720-2392.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Disclaimer

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 20 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2019 01:49:06 UTC
