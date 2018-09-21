Log in
Food Safety and Inspection Service : Zweigle’s Inc. Recalls Olive Loaf Pork Products due to Sodium Nitrite Levels in Excess of Regulatory Limit

09/21/2018 | 06:44am CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2018 - Zweigle's Inc., a Rochester, N.Y., establishment, is recalling approximately 6,082 pounds of ready-to-eat olive loaf pork products due to sodium nitrite levels in excess of the regulatory limit, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The olive loaf pork items were produced from June 29, 2018 through Aug. 27, 2018. The following product is subject to recall: [View Label (PDF only)]

  • Approximate 9-lb. boxes containing two-half loaves of 'Olive LOAF Oven Baked' with 'Use By' dates of 8/22/18, 9/12/18, 9/19/18, 10/4/18 and 10/17/18 and case code 070534075225.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 5333' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in western New York as intact loaves for slicing.

The problem was discovered on Sept. 20, 2018 by FSIS inspectors while performing routine label verification activities. FSIS discovered that the establishment's formulation for the use of sodium nitrite, a restricted ingredient, exceeded the regulatory limit.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Derek Annechino, quality manager of Zweigle's Inc, at 585-546-1740, Ext 36.

Consumers with food safety questions can 'Ask Karen,' the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 04:43:01 UTC
