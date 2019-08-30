Food Wise : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board further announces that Ms. Li Yan Wing Rita ("Ms. Li") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and an Authorised Representative of the Company with effect from 1 September 2019 in replacement of Ms. So.
Ms. Li is currently an executive director of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated business, corporate and investor services.
Ms. Li has over 30 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field. She has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. Ms. Li is currently the company secretary or joint company secretary of four listed companies on the Stock Exchange, namely, China Outfitters Holdings Limited (stock code: 1146), Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 3380), AK Medical Holdings Limited (stock code: 1789) and Zengame Technology Holding Limited (stock code: 2660).
Ms. Li is a Chartered Secretary, a Chartered Governance Professional and a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries ("HKICS") and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner's Endorsement from HKICS. Ms. Li holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from City University of Hong Kong.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. So for her valuable contributions to the Company during her tenure of office and extend its welcome to Ms. Li in joining the Company.
By order of the Board
Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited
WU Jiangtao
Chairman
Hong Kong, 30 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wu Jiangtao, Mr. Lu Sheng Hong and Ms. Li Jia; the non-executive Director is Mr. Wong Stacey Martin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Po Ming, Mr. Choi Tze Kit, Sammy, Mr. Cheung Miu and Mr. Cheung Pak To, Patrick.