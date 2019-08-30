Food Wise : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited

民商創科控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1632)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces the following changes in relation to the Company with effect from 1 September 2019:

Ms. So Shuk Yi Betty has resigned as the Company Secretary and an Authorised Representative of the Company; and Ms. Li Yan Wing Rita has been appointed as the Company Secretary and an Authorised Representative of the Company.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. So Shuk Yi Betty ("Ms. So") has resigned as the company secretary (the "Company Secretary") and an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and a person authorised to accept service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") with effect from 1 September 2019. Ms. So has confirmed that she does not have any disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").