Food Wise : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

08/30/2019 | 05:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited

民商創科控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1632)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces the following changes in relation to the Company with effect from 1 September 2019:

  1. Ms. So Shuk Yi Betty has resigned as the Company Secretary and an Authorised Representative of the Company; and
  2. Ms. Li Yan Wing Rita has been appointed as the Company Secretary and an Authorised Representative of the Company.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. So Shuk Yi Betty ("Ms. So") has resigned as the company secretary (the "Company Secretary") and an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and a person authorised to accept service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") with effect from 1 September 2019. Ms. So has confirmed that she does not have any disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter in relation to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board further announces that Ms. Li Yan Wing Rita ("Ms. Li") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and an Authorised Representative of the Company with effect from 1 September 2019 in replacement of Ms. So.

Ms. Li is currently an executive director of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated business, corporate and investor services.

Ms. Li has over 30 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field. She has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. Ms. Li is currently the company secretary or joint company secretary of four listed companies on the Stock Exchange, namely, China Outfitters Holdings Limited (stock code: 1146), Logan Property Holdings Company Limited (stock code: 3380), AK Medical Holdings Limited (stock code: 1789) and Zengame Technology Holding Limited (stock code: 2660).

Ms. Li is a Chartered Secretary, a Chartered Governance Professional and a Fellow of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries ("HKICS") and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She is a holder of the Practitioner's Endorsement from HKICS. Ms. Li holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from City University of Hong Kong.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. So for her valuable contributions to the Company during her tenure of office and extend its welcome to Ms. Li in joining the Company.

By order of the Board

Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited

WU Jiangtao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wu Jiangtao, Mr. Lu Sheng Hong and Ms. Li Jia; the non-executive Director is Mr. Wong Stacey Martin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Po Ming, Mr. Choi Tze Kit, Sammy, Mr. Cheung Miu and Mr. Cheung Pak To, Patrick.

Disclaimer

Food Wise Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 09:55:04 UTC
