Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Food and Beverage Analytics: Quantzig Explains How it is Revolutionizing the Way Businesses Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems launches a holistic food and beverage analytics solutions portfolio that focuses on driving business value with optimal pricing, targeted promotions, and accurate demand planning.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200418005001/en/

Benefits of Food & Beverage Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

Benefits of Food & Beverage Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

How Quantzig’s food and beverage analytics solutions can help you?

  • Leveraging our solutions can help you gain real-time predictive insights on market trends and customer behavior based on unstructured datasets
  • Our real-time association rules recommendation engine provides manufacturers with granular insights on product recommendations obtained from existing and real-time data sets
  • Evaluate the performance of all channels and drive future customer acquisition plans using data-driven insights

Amidst all the chaos and uncertainties caused by the ongoing crisis, businesses must focus on driving outcomes by adopting suitable strategies and tailored solutions that suit their requirements. Request a FREE proposal for detailed market insights and personalized recommendations that’ll help you navigate the crisis.

Advanced analytics solutions play a pivotal role in driving transformations across industries, and the food and beverage sector is no exception. Food and beverage analytics solutions offered by Quantzig can uncover meaningful insights, from unstructured data sets. While food and beverage manufacturers including food processing and food packaging companies have adopted these solutions at a slower pace than the others, they are perhaps best suited for the benefits advanced food and beverage analytics can yield. Our portfolio of solutions for the food and beverage industry is tailored to meet the unique challenges faced by our clients, helping them drive better outcomes using data-backed solutions. Talk to our analytics experts to learn more about the role of analytics in food and beverage industry.

According to Quantzig’s food and beverage analytics experts, “From food manufacturing to food processing and packing firms, every company that is a part of the food and beverage value chain face unique challenges that have made it crucial for them to optimize business operations and drive down costs by leveraging food industry analytics.”

Benefits of Food & Beverage Analytics

1: Drive continuous improvements with the help of real-time analytics dashboards

2: Focus on SPC monitoring and increase yield & throughput using real-time insights

3: Analyze machine data to reduce downtime

Based on our analysis, global food and beverage supply chains will need an analytics overhaul and we predict that 2020 will bring in a host of new challenges for food and beverage manufacturers in the form of:

  • Supply chain disruptions
  • Data complexities
  • Lack of skilled workforce
  • Stringent regulations

We now offer a comprehensive COVID-19 business support package to help enterprises navigate the crisis. Learn more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aFOOD AND BEVERAGE ANALYTICS : Quantzig Explains How it is Revolutionizing the Way Businesses Function
BU
09:16aROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Crown Castle International Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – CCI, CCI-PA
GL
08:57aGREAT WALL MOTOR : India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China
RE
08:41aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : Announces Appointment of New CEO
PU
08:35aSISTEMA PJSFC : Sistema Announces Appointment of New CEO
EQ
08:06aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : Invites its shareholders to the ordinary general meeting and an extraordinary general meeting on may 19, 2020 and announces the future appointment of its chairman of the board of director
PU
07:36aFrench court backs EDF in dispute with distributors over supply contracts
RE
07:35aAS TALLINK GRUPP : 's explanation and correction of facts in relation to the funding proposal from AS LHV Varahaldus, AS LHV Pank and Novalpina Capital
AQ
07:30aPR NEWSWIRE : - Service Test Notice
PR
06:46aCELLINK PUBL : founders informs about executing a call option
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INCYTE CORPORATION : INCYTE :  FDA Approves Incyte's Pemazyre™ (pemigatinib) as First Targeted Treatment..
2ALTRIA GROUP, INC. : ALTRIA : Boss Resigns After Juul Deal Sours
3SCHLUMBERGER NV : SCHLUMBERGER : Cuts Jobs, Slashes Dividend
4PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Sales Leap As Consumers Seize on Hygiene
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW to Reopen Europe Plants With List of New Safety Rules

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group