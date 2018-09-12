Food chemical occurrence data: nominations open for stakeholder group

EFSA is inviting nominations for membership of its stakeholder discussion group on food chemical occurrence data.

Networking with stakeholders, Member States, EU and international agencies is key to collecting the data needed for EFSA's scientific assessments. The Stakeholder Discussion Group on Food Chemical Occurrence Data, established in 2013, enables EFSA to capitalise on stakeholders' specialist knowledge and data in the field of chemicals in food.

Registered stakeholders selected to be members of the group will meet at least once a year to discuss and exchange information on the practical aspects and challenges regarding the provision of data on food additives, contaminants and food enzymes.

Please find more information on this engagement mechanism in the framework for interaction.

For full details please consult the official call document.

Stakeholders should submit their nominations by 1 October 2018.