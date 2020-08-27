Log in
Food for Thought - Hot, w/Mustard 8/30/20

08/27/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

This week's installment of Hot, w/Mustard is a work by Nina Shekhar entitled DEAR ABBY, inspired by the well-known advice column. DEAR ABBY takes a look at gender roles and how they've evolved since the advice column was founded in the '50s.

In a food-related vein, whole grains like quinoa and farro are starting to become more commonplace in American cuisine, as home chefs are trying to break out of their whole grain shell.

This recipe is a wonderful way to use those summer's-end vegetables from your garden or the local farmer's market, and is a great way to add a new grain to your kitchen repertoire!

Don't miss the release of Nina Shekhar's DEAR ABBY this Sunday 8/30 at 6pm!

Disclaimer

ASO - The Albany Symphony Orchestra published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 21:22:01 UTC
