Food for Thought: Intercropping in times of climate change

05/30/2019

Ende is a district in a semi-arid region of East Nusa Tenggara. For the past ten years, rising temperatures have hurt cocoa production due to increased droughts, leaving farmers vulnerable. In the era of climate change, farmers have no option but to adapt to face the changes. One of the adaptation strategies being implemented is intercropping cocoa trees with other plants, such as coconut trees, papayas, pineapples and chillies.

In Food for Thought, our cocoa staff, Maria Patrisia Wata Beribe shares how intercropping can help farmers secure their livelihood sources.

At the moment, Food for Thought is only available in Indonesia. You can check the Indonesian edition here.

Disclaimer

Rikolto - VECO Indonesia published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 03:28:03 UTC
