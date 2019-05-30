Food for Thought: Intercropping in times of climate change

Ende is a district in a semi-arid region of East Nusa Tenggara. For the past ten years, rising temperatures have hurt cocoa production due to increased droughts, leaving farmers vulnerable. In the era of climate change, farmers have no option but to adapt to face the changes. One of the adaptation strategies being implemented is intercropping cocoa trees with other plants, such as coconut trees, papayas, pineapples and chillies.

