FoodDrinkEurope : 20/05/2020 EU Farm to Fork Strategy

Date:20/05/2020

(Brussels, 20 May 2020) Today, the European Commission published its Farm to Fork Strategy which sets out the regulatory and non-regulatory measures to deliver more sustainable food systems and help achieve the EU's Green Deal ambitions towards climate-neutrality in Europe.

Comment from FoodDrinkEurope Director General Mella Frewen:



European food is famous for being safe, nutritious and of high quality. Today with the publication of its Farm to Fork Strategy, the Commission has set out its ambition to become the gold standard for environmental, social, and economic sustainability. We support this ambition.



While our food systems have shown resilience throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, providing consumers with continued access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food and drink products, this resilience must be further enhanced to prepare for other significant challenges on our doorstep, notably climate change.



To be truly sustainable, the Strategy must also help food and drink businesses, particularly SMEs, to survive the Covid-19 pandemic and to thrive after it. The food and drink industry is Europe's largest manufacturing sector and it will be key to helping restart Europe's economy and to safeguard jobs.



Based on our initial assessment of the Farm to Fork Strategy, we have highlighted areas that are of particular interest or concern for our industry:

A holistic EU food policy: The Farm to Fork Strategy is a positive step towards a common EU food policy. However, we would like more assurance from the Commission that the Strategy will include a structured dialogue with stakeholders and systematic impact assessments to ensure that food security, food safety, economic recovery and sustainability are not compromised. For example, while we support the need to reduce excess packaging, this must be contingent on an impact assessment to maintain Europe's continued high food safety standards, as well as to avoiding any increase in food waste. Furthermore, as food businesses will have to comply with a new and ambitious policy framework, there is a need to align objectives, targets and timelines between all Green Deal initiatives in order to ensure a predictable regulatory environment for business, which will also encourage the innovation needed to achieve sustainable food systems.

Europe's food and drink industry is conscious of the important role it needs to play in supporting the Green Deal as the growth strategy to re-boot the economic sustainability of the EU, to help the EU reach its climate neutrality commitment in 2050 and to contribute to healthier living. FoodDrinkEurope looks forward to working together with the EU institutions and other stakeholders in the follow-up and implementation of the Farm to Fork Strategy.



Please see here our detailed submission to the Commission's Farm to Fork consultation.

Download the statement ( pdf - 147KB )