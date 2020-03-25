Log in
FoodLogiQ Named to SGV's 2020 THRIVE Top 50 FoodTech List of Growth Stage Companies Disrupting the Future of Food and Agriculture

03/25/2020 | 06:57pm EDT

Durham, North Carolina, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodLogiQ, the leading provider of food safety, traceability, and supply chain transparency software, is pleased to announce it has been named to the SVG Ventures THRIVE Top 50 FoodTech List, a compilation of growth stage companies that are disrupting the future of food and agriculture. The THRIVE report was published by Forbes and was released today during a livestream announcement.

This annual ranking showcases the leading global AgTech and FoodTech companies who exemplify the best in agriculture and food-focused innovation. TOP 50 companies are scouted for their exemplary leadership teams, innovative technologies, investment and traction. To qualify for a coveted spot on THRIVE’s TOP 50 listing, a company must have received a minimum of series A funding, and have a product in market that is scaling.

“These exceptional companies are shaping the future of food and agriculture and delivering on the USDA’s ‘Innovation Imperative’ goals of increasing production and reducing the environmental footprint,” said John Hartnett, CEO of SVG Ventures-THRIVE.

Top 50 companies in this year’s report are categorized in the following technology categories: Biotechnology, Controlled Environment Ag, Data Analytics and AI, IoT Software and Hardware, Robotics and Automation, Foodtech, and Packaging Tech. These industry disruptors offer solutions that address twelve different problem areas within agriculture and food.

The SVG Ventures team created their THRIVE Top 50 reports after six months of rigorous research and analysis. SVG Ventures corporate partners also contributed commentary, including Trimble, Land O’ Lakes, Wilbur Ellis, Kubota, Taylor Farms, National Pork Board, Elanco, Corteva Agriscience, E&J Gallo Winery, Valmont, Ernst & Young, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Driscoll’s Berries, JV Smith, and Wells Fargo.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by SVG Ventures-THRIVE as a member of the Top 50 FoodTech List in the Data Analytics and AI category,” says Katy Jones, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at FoodLogiQ. “We’re excited about our growth and continued innovation as we work with incredible brands to help them achieve their business goals of supply chain transparency and traceability.”  

Learn more about the leading brands that work with FoodLogiQ. 

For more information, please visit www.foodlogiq.com

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions. FoodLogiQ Connect is the most comprehensive, data-driven software solution that enables supplier management, food safety compliance, quality incident management, recall management and whole chain traceability – all on a single platform built exclusively for the food industry. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo

Kiecha Berzins
FoodLogiQ
9196564887
kberzins@foodlogiq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
