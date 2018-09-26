Log in
Foods Company in California Chooses TAB Bank for a $2.5 Million Revolving Credit Facility

09/26/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A foods company based in California has chosen TAB Bank for a $2.5 million revolving credit facility.  The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.

The company is dedicated to producing products made from simple and easy ingredients including real vegetables, fruits, and dark chocolate.  They only use natural, non-GMO fruit and vegetables sourced from organic farms.  Their products have no added preservatives, colors, or added sugars.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries.  These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions.  TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance.  TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Brett Horwitz is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Southern California.  Brett has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena.  Brett can be reached at 949.466.5255 or at brett.horwitz@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

Horizontal TAB Bank Logo w-out FDIC.jpg


