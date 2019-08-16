Log in
Foods : FORM 8-K/A

08/16/2019 | 08:42pm EDT
Form 8-K/A - Current report: [Amend]
SEC Accession No. 0001437749-19-017051
Filing Date
2019-08-16
Accepted
2019-08-16 17:29:14
Documents
1
Period of Report
2019-05-31
Items
Item 5.07: Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 8-K/A fooh20190816_8ka.htm 8-K/A 19284
Complete submission text file 0001437749-19-017051.txt 20552
Mailing Address 1250 BROADWAY, 36TH FLOORNEW YORK NY 10001
Business Address 1250 BROADWAY, 36TH FLOORNEW YORK NY 10001 646-912-8918
HF Foods Group Inc. (Filer) CIK: 0001680873 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 8-K/A | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-38180 | Film No.: 191034287
SIC: 5140 Wholesale-Groceries & Related Products
Assistant Director 2

Disclaimer

HF Foods Group Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2019 00:41:04 UTC
