Foods : FORM S-3/A

06/20/2019 | 05:29pm EDT
Form S-3/A - Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933: [Amend]
SEC Accession No. 0001437749-19-012370
Filing Date
2019-06-20
Accepted
2019-06-20 17:16:14
Documents
5

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM S-3/A fooh20190618_s3a.htm S-3/A 453298
2 EXHIBIT 5.1 ex_147944.htm EX-5.1 31631
3 EXHIBIT 23.1 ex_147945.htm EX-23.1 3039
4 a02.jpg GRAPHIC 12197
5 f1.jpg GRAPHIC 13792
Complete submission text file 0001437749-19-012370.txt 519726
Mailing Address 1250 BROADWAY, 36TH FLOORNEW YORK NY 10001
Business Address 1250 BROADWAY, 36TH FLOORNEW YORK NY 10001 646-912-8918
HF Foods Group Inc. (Filer) CIK: 0001680873 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: DE | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: S-3/A | Act: 33 | File No.: 333-232080 | Film No.: 19909201
SIC: 5140 Wholesale-Groceries & Related Products
Assistant Director 2

Disclaimer

HF Foods Group Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 21:28:08 UTC
