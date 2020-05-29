Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Foodservice Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Mobile Foodservice to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the foodservice market and it is poised to grow by USD 985.78 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005228/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foodservice Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foodservice Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavios latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Foodservice Market. Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aramark, Compass Group Plc, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald’s Corp., Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp., and YUM! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for mobile foodservice will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising demand for mobile foodservice has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavios custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-foodservice-market-industry-analysis

Foodservice Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Foodservice Market is segmented as below:

  • Foodservice System
  • Conventional
  • Centralized
  • Ready-prepared
  • Assembly-serve
  • Sector
  • Commercial
  • Non-commercial
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40123

Foodservice Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our foodservice market report covers the following areas:

  • Foodservice Market Size
  • Foodservice Market Trends
  • Foodservice Market Analysis

This study identifies emergence of ghost kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Foodservice Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist foodservice market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the foodservice market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the foodservice market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foodservice market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FOODSERVICE SYSTEM

  • Market segmentation by foodservice system
  • Comparison by foodservice system
  • Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Centralized - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ready-prepared - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Assembly-serve - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by foodservice system

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SECTOR

  • Market segmentation by sector
  • Comparison by sector
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by sector

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • New product launches
  • Growing number of strategic alliances in market
  • Emergence of ghost kitchens

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aramark
  • Compass Group Plc
  • Domino’s Pizza, Inc.
  • Inspire Brands, Inc.
  • McDonald’s Corp.
  • Performance Food Group Co.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc.
  • Sodexo Group
  • Starbucks Corp.
  • YUM! Brands Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aSYNNEX : Panasonic names SYNNEX Corporation 2019 Distributor of the Year
PR
10:06aMIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference
BU
10:05aLack of standing to act against Hrvatske šume
PU
10:05aOgtan delegation visits dpr
PU
10:05aEVERGOLD : Financial Statements for the 3 Months Ended March 31, 2020
PU
10:05aONCOLYTICS BIOTECH : 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
10:05aJSC HALYK BANK : Consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2020
EQ
10:04aDBRS Morningstar Finalizes Provisional Ratings on Verus Securitization Trust 2020-2
AQ
10:04aFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : ABA-Fannie, Freddie Release Libor Transition Playbook
AQ
10:04aW R BERKLEY : Ira S. Lederman Named of Counsel and Assistant Secretary
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : London stocks retreat as U.S.-China tensions weigh
3RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
5TUI AG : TUI : UK cancels beach holidays until July 1

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group