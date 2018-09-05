Footasylum : Notification of PDMR dealing

5 September 2018
Footasylum plc
('Footasylum' or the 'Company')
Notification of PDMR dealing
The Company was notified on 5 September 2018 that Matthew Parrish (PDMR and Operations Director) had purchased 15,835 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.3157 per share. The shares represent 0.01% of the Company's issued share capital. Matthew Parrish also has a share option over 121,951 Ordinary Shares.
The Company publicly discloses the following notifications by PDMR's pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations:
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Matthew Parrish
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Operations Director/PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Footasylum plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001JV9DY7H8RWE60
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
GB00BYPHD607
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
acquisition of ordinary shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.3157
|
15,835
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
Aggregated Price(s)
|
Aggregated Volume(s)
|
£4999.98
|
15,835
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
5 September 2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
Notes to Editors:
Footasylum is a UK-based fashion retailer focusing on the branded footwear and apparel markets. The Company retails 'on-trend' product ranges which are predominantly aimed at 16 to 24 year old fashion-conscious customers and are sourced from an extensive stable of third party and own brands. These include well-known sports and casual footwear and apparel brands, as well as up-and-coming brands and own label products.
Examples of third party brands include: adidas; Nike; The North Face; Gym King; Converse; New Balance; EA7; Vans; Nicce London; Siksilk; Under Armour; and Calvin Klein. Examples of Footasylum's own brands include Kings Will Dream and Alessandro Zavetti.
The Company operates a multi-channel model which combines a 66-strong store estate - in a variety of high street, mall and retail park locations in cities and towns throughout Great Britain - with a fast-growing eCommerce platform and a recently launched wholesale arm for distributing its own brand ranges via a network of partners.
Footasylum was founded in 2005 and the Company's ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM in November 2017.
