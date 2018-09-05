Footasylum : Notification of PDMR dealing

5 September 2018

Footasylum plc

('Footasylum' or the 'Company')

Notification of PDMR dealing

The Company was notified on 5 September 2018 that Matthew Parrish (PDMR and Operations Director) had purchased 15,835 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.3157 per share. The shares represent 0.01% of the Company's issued share capital. Matthew Parrish also has a share option over 121,951 Ordinary Shares.

The Company publicly discloses the following notifications by PDMR's pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Matthew Parrish 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Operations Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Footasylum plc b) LEI 2138001JV9DY7H8RWE60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares GB00BYPHD607 b) Nature of the transaction acquisition of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3157 15,835 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated Price(s) Aggregated Volume(s) £4999.98 15,835 e) Date of the transaction 5 September 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notes to Editors:

Footasylum is a UK-based fashion retailer focusing on the branded footwear and apparel markets. The Company retails 'on-trend' product ranges which are predominantly aimed at 16 to 24 year old fashion-conscious customers and are sourced from an extensive stable of third party and own brands. These include well-known sports and casual footwear and apparel brands, as well as up-and-coming brands and own label products.

Examples of third party brands include: adidas; Nike; The North Face; Gym King; Converse; New Balance; EA7; Vans; Nicce London; Siksilk; Under Armour; and Calvin Klein. Examples of Footasylum's own brands include Kings Will Dream and Alessandro Zavetti.

The Company operates a multi-channel model which combines a 66-strong store estate - in a variety of high street, mall and retail park locations in cities and towns throughout Great Britain - with a fast-growing eCommerce platform and a recently launched wholesale arm for distributing its own brand ranges via a network of partners.

Footasylum was founded in 2005 and the Company's ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM in November 2017.