Footasylum : Notification of PDMR dealing

09/05/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

5 September 2018

Footasylum plc

('Footasylum' or the 'Company')

Notification of PDMR dealing

The Company was notified on 5 September 2018 that Matthew Parrish (PDMR and Operations Director) had purchased 15,835 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.3157 per share. The shares represent 0.01% of the Company's issued share capital. Matthew Parrish also has a share option over 121,951 Ordinary Shares.

The Company publicly discloses the following notifications by PDMR's pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulations:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Matthew Parrish

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Operations Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Footasylum plc

b)

LEI

2138001JV9DY7H8RWE60

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares

GB00BYPHD607

b)

Nature of the transaction

acquisition of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.3157

15,835

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated Price(s)

Aggregated Volume(s)

£4999.98

15,835

e)

Date of the transaction

5 September 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contacts:

Footasylum plc

Nancy Kelsall (Company Secretary)

Tel: +44 (0) 1706 746 777

GCA Altium Limited (Financial Adviser & Nominated Adviser)

Phil Adams

Sam Fuller

Tim Richardson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7484 4040

Liberum Capital Limited (Broker)

John Fishley

Jill Li

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Powerscourt (Financial Public Relations)

Rob Greening

Lisa Kavanagh

Isabelle Saber

Tel: +44 (0) 207 250 1446

Customer website: https://www.footasylum.com/

Investor website: http://investors.footasylum.com/

Notes to Editors:

Footasylum is a UK-based fashion retailer focusing on the branded footwear and apparel markets. The Company retails 'on-trend' product ranges which are predominantly aimed at 16 to 24 year old fashion-conscious customers and are sourced from an extensive stable of third party and own brands. These include well-known sports and casual footwear and apparel brands, as well as up-and-coming brands and own label products.

Examples of third party brands include: adidas; Nike; The North Face; Gym King; Converse; New Balance; EA7; Vans; Nicce London; Siksilk; Under Armour; and Calvin Klein. Examples of Footasylum's own brands include Kings Will Dream and Alessandro Zavetti.

The Company operates a multi-channel model which combines a 66-strong store estate - in a variety of high street, mall and retail park locations in cities and towns throughout Great Britain - with a fast-growing eCommerce platform and a recently launched wholesale arm for distributing its own brand ranges via a network of partners.

Footasylum was founded in 2005 and the Company's ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM in November 2017.

Disclaimer

Footasylum plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 17:01:03 UTC
