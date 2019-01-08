Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Footasylum : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 04:09am EST

RNS Number : 4904M

Footasylum PLC

08 January 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

PMEBPMLTMBMMMML

Disclaimer

Footasylum plc published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 09:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Research Institute Bets Big in Vegas on Guardian & Autonomy
AQ
04:22aFA CUP FOURTH ROUND DRAW FULL LIST : It's Arsenal Vs Man. United
AQ
04:22aINDUCT : Trading by Primary Insider
AQ
04:19aITM POWER : Half Year Results for the Period ended 31 October 2018
PU
04:18aBritish Supermarkets Saw off Online Challenge Over Christmas -Kantar
DJ
04:18aNEXO : the World's Largest Crypto Lender, Publishes Interim Report
BU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:15aBRISTOL WATER : renews annual subscription with Rezatec for access to the Rezatec Water Catchment Management geospatial portal
AQ
04:14aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) BTG PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.