Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Football Fans Urged to Make a Sober Ride Part of Their Super Bowl Game Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 01:55pm EST

‘Plan While You Can’ campaign aims to reverse trend in alcohol-related crashes during Super Bowl weekend

With the excitement of Super Bowl weekend just days away, the Texas Department of Transportation is urging football fans to “Plan While You Can” for a sober ride before enjoying game-day watch parties and other activities that may involve alcohol.

“Super Bowl weekend is a potentially dangerous time for alcohol-related crashes,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “With so many transportation options available, there is absolutely no excuse to drink and drive. If you plan to drink alcohol, plan ahead for a sober ride. It’s a game plan that could save a life.”

During last year’s Super Bowl weekend,* there were 258 alcohol-related crashes in Texas. Those crashes killed eight people and seriously injured another 21.

Drivers under the influence of alcohol not only risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, but also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. As always, TxDOT urges drivers to find alternatives to drinking and driving, such as:

  • Designating a sober driver.
  • Contacting a cab or ride-share service.
  • Using mass transit.
  • Asking a sober friend or family member for a ride home.
  • Spending the night.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day. In an effort to end this deadly streak, TxDOT encourages everyone to drive sober, buckle up, slow down, drive to conditions and respect other drivers. Driver education efforts such as “Plan While You Can” are key components of TxDOT’s #EndTheStreakTX awareness campaign that reminds drivers it’s a shared responsibility among all of us to keep our roads safe. Please help us end the streak.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.

*6 p.m. Feb. 2, 2018 – 5:59 a.m. Feb.5, 2018

The information contained in this report represents reportable data collected from the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report (CR-3). This information was received and processed by the department as of Dec. 11, 2018.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at txdot.gov.

Our Values: People • Accountability • Trust • Honesty

An Equal Opportunity Employer

www.txdot.gov | TxDOT on Facebook | TxDOT on Twitter


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pAPPLE : Plans Subscription Service for Games -- Cheddar
DJ
02:10pBenchmark Botanics Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Agriculture Industry Expert
NE
02:05pLarge Truck Crash Deaths Continue Alarming Increase in U.S.; Road Safe America Calls Again For Mandating Speed Limiters
GL
02:04pCERIDIAN HCM : Dayforce Talent Management Wins a Gold Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology...
PU
02:04pOMAN OIL MARKETING : First mobile service station to open on Batinah Expressway soon
AQ
02:04pS&P GLOBAL : Cord-cutting trend expected to nearly double broadband-only homes in U.S. over the next five years
PR
02:04pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, YRCW, SOGO and ATVI
GL
02:03pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Buhari challenges African leaders on oil, gas infrastructure development
AQ
02:03pDATA PRIVACY : Sterling Bank tasks users on Apps policies
AQ
02:03pUNION BANK NIG : introduces TechVentures to support tech-based businesses
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2World stocks slide on China worries, rising supply hits oil
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar fourth quarter profit misses estimate badly, shares slide
4BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.