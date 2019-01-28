Football Fans Urged to Make a Sober Ride Part of Their Super Bowl Game Plan

With the excitement of Super Bowl weekend just days away, the Texas
Department of Transportation is urging football fans to “Plan While You
Can” for a sober ride before enjoying game-day watch parties and other
activities that may involve alcohol.
“Super Bowl weekend is a potentially dangerous time for alcohol-related
crashes,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “With so many
transportation options available, there is absolutely no excuse to drink
and drive. If you plan to drink alcohol, plan ahead for a sober ride.
It’s a game plan that could save a life.”
During last year’s Super Bowl weekend,* there were 258 alcohol-related
crashes in Texas. Those crashes killed eight people and seriously
injured another 21.
Drivers under the influence of alcohol not only risk killing or
seriously injuring themselves or others, but also face up to $17,000 in
fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. As always,
TxDOT urges drivers to find alternatives to drinking and driving, such
as:
-
Designating a sober driver.
-
Contacting a cab or ride-share service.
-
Using mass transit.
-
Asking a sober friend or family member for a ride home.
-
Spending the night.
Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every
single day. In an effort to end this deadly streak, TxDOT encourages
everyone to drive sober, buckle up, slow down, drive to conditions and
respect other drivers. Driver education efforts such as “Plan While You
Can” are key components of TxDOT’s #EndTheStreakTX
awareness campaign that reminds drivers it’s a shared responsibility
among all of us to keep our roads safe. Please help us end the streak.
For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov
or (512) 463-8700.
*6 p.m. Feb. 2, 2018 – 5:59 a.m. Feb.5, 2018
The information contained in this report represents reportable data
collected from the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report (CR-3). This
information was received and processed by the department as of Dec. 11,
2018.
