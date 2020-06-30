Log in
Footfall at UK Shops Improves But Full Recovery Is Still Far Away

06/30/2020 | 06:46am EDT

By Matteo Castia

Footfall at U.K. retail stores has been slowly improving during the two weeks post-lockdown but reopening stores isn't bringing retailers' suffering to an end, according to the latest report by ShopperTrak and the British Retail Consortium.

Footfall at British shops in the second post-lockdown week ended June 27 was relieved by stores reopening in England and Northern Ireland but was still 53% lower than in the year-earlier period, the report found. In May, the year-on-year decline reached 82%.

"Whilst U.K. footfall is heading in the right direction, early indications show that we're following European trends, but slightly behind pace. The coming weeks will be critical," ShopperTrak analyst Andy Sumpter said.

In line with recent trends, retail parks were the strongest format, with a 28% footfall drop on the year in the week to June 27, compared with a 55% fall in May, the report said.

Similarly, shopping centers continued to suffer the most and recorded a 61% decline, compared with an 85% plunge the prior month, while footfall on high streets shrunk 58% year-on-year, improving from May's 78% decline.

While the report draws an overall improving situation of U.K. retail footfall, BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson warns over consumer confidence remaining low and social-distancing measures pushing the return to pre-crisis footfall levels further away.

"Reopening is no magic bullet," she concluded.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

