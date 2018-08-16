For 7th Year DAS Health Listed on Inc. 5000

Tampa, FL, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health, the Tampa-based industry leader in health IT and management, has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 List of the nation’s fastest growing companies for the 7th year in a row. This is a remarkable accomplishment, as only a fraction of companies have made the list twice, and only 3.5% of companies ranked have made the list seven or more times.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

DAS achieved over 180% growth in just the last 3 years. “Our rapid growth has resulted in seven consecutive years on this prestigious list and is attributed to our strategic and unmatched position in the Health IT and management sector," said David Schlaifer, President and CEO. “Through our relentless focus on client success and exceptional service, we have become an essential solution for physician offices nationwide."

About DAS Health

DAS Health has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant to independent physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, DAS delivers superior health IT, medical billing and practice management solutions for nearly 2,000 clinicians and 6,000 users, servicing more than 8 million patients. DAS was recognized in 2018 for the 7th year in a row as a top healthcare company on the Inc. 500|5000 list and as a Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50 fastest growing company for the last nine consecutive years. Visit DAShealth.com to learn more.

Julianne Porter | Vice President of Client Success Julianne.Porter@DAShealth.com | 813-774-9800 x 200