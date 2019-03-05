Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

For ACC Solid Waste Customers Only: 2019 Memorial Day Holiday Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 11:05pm EST

The Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department will suspend garbage, recycling, and leaf & limb collections on Monday, May 27, 2019 in recognition of the Memorial Day Holiday.

If you have residential service & commercial service with us, outside of downtown and your pickup day falls on Monday, May 27, 2019, your collection will be delayed by one day. For example, Monday will be serviced on Tuesday and Friday serviced on Saturday. We will resume our normal pickup schedule on Monday, June 3, 2019. Please make sure your trash and recycling roll-carts are out on the curb by 7:00 a.m. on your altered service pick up day.

If you have commercial or residential service with us and are located within the Downtown District your service will be picked up on the regular schedule.

Annually, the Athens-Clarke County Solid Waste Department will alter collection service for the following holidays - New Year's Day, MLK Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Disclaimer

City of Athens and Clarke County, GA published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 04:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:20pItaly plans to join China's Belt and Road Initiative - FT
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : All gas options needed to support local industry
PU
11:15pDAVIS POLK & WARDWELL LLP : Advises FMC Corporation on Its Spinoff of Livent Corporation
PU
11:12pThai AirAsia owner says it will not buy shares in rival Nok Air
RE
11:10pCRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE BINANCE.COM (CRYPTO : BNB) Lists Fetch.AI (CRYPTO:FET)
AW
11:05pFOR ACC SOLID WASTE CUSTOMERS ONLY : 2019 Memorial Day Holiday Schedule
PU
10:37pAsia stocks tentative, waiting for fresh U.S.-China trade cues
RE
10:36pDollar hovers near 2-week high, Aussie slips as economic growth slows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
2DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
3WORLDEX INDUSTRY & TRADING CO.,LTD : WORLDEX INDUSTRY & TRADING : Edo Sponsors World Digital Exhibition
4SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of $375.0 Million Public Offering of Commo..
5Oil falls on rising U.S. production, stockpile build

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.