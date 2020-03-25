Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

For ECB, coronabonds could be shield against legal challenges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 01:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: President of Germany's Constitutional Court Vosskuhle attends the ruling on the legality of a European Central Bank emergency bond-buying scheme at the court in Karlsruhe

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has a concrete reason for putting pressure on euro zone governments to finance the fight against coronavirus with joint debt -- avoiding trouble with the courts.

These common "coronabonds" would be a rare, tangible example of solidarity in the 19-country currency bloc, which is still deeply divided along national lines and marred by bad blood from the debt crisis of the early 2010s.

More prosaically, they would also give the ECB more debt to buy as part of its multi-trillion euro stimulus programme and allow it to stay within a legally sensitive cap on owning more than one-third of any one country's bonds.

"They could circumvent all the difficulties with the issuer limit and capital key with a coronabond," said Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING in Frankfurt.

He noted that the so-called issuer limit, which the ECB is nearing for Germany and some smaller countries, had been vital to seeing off challenges to its asset purchases in the European Court of Justice and Germany's constitutional court.

The central bank now faces a tough choice between either raising that limit or buying more bonds from other countries -- deviating from another rule dictating that debt be bought in proportion to each euro member's shareholding in the ECB.

Either solution would expose the ECB to fresh attacks from Markus Kerber and other conservative German academics who have accused the central bank in a series of lawsuits of bankrolling indebted governments and distorting financial markets.

Coronabonds would help the central bank out of a tricky situation because they would be issued by a European Union institution and would not count towards the national limits, even if the cash is used to fund national stimulus measures.

The ECB needs coronabonds to come soon and be big.

It is likely to hit the 33% limit in Germany as early as June and no later than September, depending on the pace at which it buys German bonds and how much new debt Berlin issues, according to analysts at BofA Securities.

And the new bond issues would need to be in the hundreds of billions of euros to make a difference -- something that is likely to face opposition from Germany and the Netherlands, which have long resisted the idea of common borrowing.

"Coronabonds would change everything if they come but that is a very big 'if'," Pictet strategist Frederik Ducrozet said.

LEGAL SAGA

Germany's constitutional judges are due to rule on the legality of the ECB's sovereign debt purchases on May 5 -- a long-awaited verdict that was expected to bring a five-year court saga to an end.

But the ECB's decision last week to expand its bond purchases for this year to 1.1 trillion euros and lift constraints if needed has set the scene for new challenges by the likes of Kerber, an attorney and finance professor.

He has described the ECB's latest package as a "power grab" and denounced the central bank's "dictatorship" in an opinion piece published on the website of the Tichys Einblick magazine.

"The march into the sovereign ECB dictatorship seems to have been mapped out," Kerber wrote.

For others, however, the issue of common debt to fight the coronavirus outbreak would mean much more than just circumventing a legal obstacle and could morph into a moment of truth for the euro zone.

"We're in a now or never moment," Danske Bank strategist Piet Haines Christiansen said. "If you can't agree on debt mutualisation in such a social crisis, it may never be done."

By Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28pTHE DAYS THE EARTH STOOD STILL : Global Oil Markets Face Reckoning
PU
01:27pCoronavirus lockdowns look set to batter earnings in Europe
RE
01:25pInvestors look to 2008 for guidance on when to jump back in
RE
01:18pSEA OF THIEVES TURNS 2 : How many of the 38 additions have you tried?
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:10pEni cuts 2020, 2021 capex to mitigate Coronavirus hit
RE
01:09pFor ECB, coronabonds could be shield against legal challenges
RE
01:07pCoronavirus slowdown starts to rival Fed's doomsday bank stress test scenario
RE
01:04pVolkswagen expects to resume car production in summer - FAZ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
2BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
4BP PLC : BP : Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals - investors
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia completes acquisition of Elenion Technologies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group