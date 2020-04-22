For Earth Day, David Delrahim and Bliss Car Wash Announce Results of Fresh-Water Programs

More than 27 million gallons saved

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-based Bliss Car Wash today announced the results of its fresh-water business and philanthropy programs. The company estimates it has saved 27.5 million gallons of fresh water because of its eco-friendly business practices. The company also has, thus far, donated seven fresh-water wells to needy communities in Africa. Bliss is a southern California chain of eco-friendly car washes sensitive to water usage and environmental factors. The brand is founded by David Delrahim, a California businessman and philanthropist.

“For Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, we want to celebrate our progress as we continuously work to respect the critical importance of fresh water on our planet,” said David Delrahim. “Our eco-friendly car washes reuse and save water right here in California, and our fresh-water well donations help communities in Africa to survive.”

Delrahim donates one fresh-water well to a needy village in Africa each time the company opens a new car wash. Delrahim and the Bliss team are working with the Wells Bring Hope nonprofit organization because of its mission to provide safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa. Each well provides enough water for about one thousand people on which to safely depend.

The new Bliss car washes use technology that constantly monitors fresh-water usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons per car wash, and using 70 percent reclaimed water. With seven new car washes operating, the company estimates a savings of 55 gallons of water per car.

“Based on our estimations, we have saved enough water for one thousand people per year,” said Delrahim.

Bliss also only uses cleaning products that are biodegradable, and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery. In 2020 there are seven car washes slated to open in the Los Angeles and Orange County.

David Delrahim’s pledge to donate a well each time he opens a new car wash means seven more wells will be donated this year. Delrahim is committed to helping communities in Niger, West Africa gain economic opportunities by connecting them to clean potable water, recognizing water's crucial role in accomplishing the world’s development goals.

Africa faces endemic poverty, food insecurity and pervasive underdevelopment, with almost all countries lacking the human, economic and institutional capacities to effectively develop and manage their water resources sustainably.

Vahid David Delrahim is a Los Angles based businessman and philanthropist and has nearly three decades of experience in the car wash industry.

About Bliss Car Wash

Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage. For more information, visit www.blisscarwash.com .