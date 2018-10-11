For IMF Help, Pakistan Might Have to Disclose Its China Debts

By Joshua Zumbrun and Saumya Vaishampayan

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said a bailout deal with Pakistan would require "absolute transparency" of its debts, many of which come from China's landmark Belt and Road Initiative.

"In whatever work we do, we need to have a complete understanding and absolute transparency about the nature, size, terms of the debt that is bearing on a particular country," Ms. Lagarde said Thursday at the IMF and World Bank Group annual meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

She added the IMF needs to understand the extent of the position of the debt, including lending from sovereign governments and from state-owned enterprises, so that officials can determine a country's debt sustainability.

Her statements indicate Pakistan could be forced to disclose the full extent and terms of Chinese lending it has received in recent years, as part of Pakistan's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, China's vast global infrastructure-spending program.

Beijing's spending binge has emerged as a flashpoint in its tensions with Washington. U.S. officials and lawmakers have said they don't want taxpayer money, funneled through the IMF, to end up funding a bailout of China.

Pakistan said Monday it would be seeking a loan from the IMF. The country has a ballooning trade deficit, falling currency and is quickly exhausting its foreign-exchange reserves. Experts say the country needs about $12 billion to cover its imports and meet upcoming debt payments.

Ms. Lagarde said she hasn't met with Pakistan's Finance Minister Asad Umar or received a formal request for IMF assistance yet. But Ms. Lagarde said that the IMF will meet with the Pakistani delegation this afternoon and that the IMF is "available to its entire membership."

Pakistan's need for an IMF loan has already been complicated by its ties to China. Pakistan has been the largest recipient of funding under China's Belt and Road Initiative.

In July, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that the U.S. didn't want to see any IMF lending to Pakistan "go to bail out Chinese bondholders or--or China itself." Washington has accused Beijing of "debt-trap diplomacy" by lending countries money to pay Chinese companies to build infrastructure that the recipients can't afford.

Pakistan's new government had suggested it might try to avoid working with the IMF, but the recent turbulence in its stock and currency markets left it no choice, officials said.

Stepped up disclosure on debts, such as those from China, will be a requirement, Ms. Lagarde said, that is "not only going to apply to Pakistan. It has to apply to all countries."

