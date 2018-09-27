For Second Year in a Row, Health Partners Plans is Awarded “Excellent” Accreditation Status by NCQA

Among Top 13 Medicaid MCOs in the Nation and the Highest-Rated in Pennsylvania

Nationally recognized for its innovative approach to health care, Health Partners Plans (HPP), a Pennsylvania-based managed care organization, announced that as of September 12, 2018, its Medicaid plan is one of just 8 nationwide and the only Medicaid plan in Pennsylvania to have earned an accreditation status of Excellent by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This is the highest status bestowed by the NCQA, the most widely recognized program in the country.

In addition to achieving an accreditation status of Excellent, HPP is among the top 13 Medicaid plans in the entire country to receive an overall rating of 4.5 or better out of 5, according to NCQA’s Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2018–2019. HPP is also the top-rated Medicaid health plan in Pennsylvania, earning a 4.5 of 5 overall rating, and is the highest-rated plan for prevention, earning a 4.5 out of 5. This measure is based on how well plans provide screenings, immunizations and other preventive services.

“We are honored to have earned an accreditation status of Excellent for the second year in row. To be the only Medicaid plan in Pennsylvania and one of just 8 nationwide to earn this distinction is a testament to our commitment to serving our members,” said President and CEO William S. George. “In addition, being named the top-rated Medicaid health plan in the commonwealth and one of the highest in the nation affirms our commitment to delivering exceptional care to improve the health outcomes of our members.”

NCQA only awards its highest status of Excellent to organizations with exceptional service and clinical quality programs that meet or exceed its rigorous requirements for consumer protection and quality improvement. Its evaluation process assesses the quality of health care provided to consumers, giving them the ability to make decisions about health plans based on extensive criteria that focus on demonstrated value.

NCQA’s ratings and accreditation are based on three types of quality measures: clinical quality from NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®), the most widely used performance measurement in health care; consumer satisfaction using Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) and its own review of quality processes and accreditation standards. For more information, visit www.ncqa.org.

About National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA’s HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s Web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

About Health Partners Plans

Health Partners Plans is a not-for-profit managed care organization, renowned for addressing food insecurity through its groundbreaking medically tailored meals program. It is the only Medicaid plan in Pennsylvania and is among just 8 Medicaid plans nationwide with an accreditation status of Excellent as of September 12, 2018. This is the highest status bestowed by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA.) Health Partners Plans serves more than 280,000 members in Southeastern Pennsylvania. It provides a broad range of health coverage options through its Health Partners Medicare, Health Partners (Medicaid) and KidzPartners (Children’s Health Insurance Program) plans. Founded more than 30 years ago, Health Partners Plans is one of the few hospital-owned health plans in the country. Learn more about how Health Partners Plans is doing it right at HealthPartnersPlans.com, twitter.com/HPPlans and facebook.com/healthpartnersplans.

