For Second Year in a Row, Health Partners Plans is Awarded “Excellent” Accreditation Status by NCQA

Nationally recognized for its innovative approach to health care, Health
Partners Plans (HPP), a Pennsylvania-based managed care organization,
announced that as of September 12, 2018, its Medicaid plan is one of
just 8 nationwide and the only Medicaid plan in Pennsylvania to have
earned an accreditation status of Excellent by the National Committee
for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This is the highest status bestowed by the
NCQA, the most widely recognized program in the country.
In addition to achieving an accreditation status of Excellent, HPP is
among the top 13 Medicaid plans in the entire country to receive an
overall rating of 4.5 or better out of 5, according to NCQA’s Medicaid
Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2018–2019. HPP is also the top-rated
Medicaid health plan in Pennsylvania, earning a 4.5 of 5 overall rating,
and is the highest-rated plan for prevention, earning a 4.5 out of 5.
This measure is based on how well plans provide screenings,
immunizations and other preventive services.
“We are honored to have earned an accreditation status of Excellent for
the second year in row. To be the only Medicaid plan in Pennsylvania and
one of just 8 nationwide to earn this distinction is a testament to our
commitment to serving our members,” said President and CEO William S.
George. “In addition, being named the top-rated Medicaid health plan in
the commonwealth and one of the highest in the nation affirms our
commitment to delivering exceptional care to improve the health outcomes
of our members.”
NCQA only awards its highest status of Excellent to organizations with
exceptional service and clinical quality programs that meet or exceed
its rigorous requirements for consumer protection and quality
improvement. Its evaluation process assesses the quality of health care
provided to consumers, giving them the ability to make decisions about
health plans based on extensive criteria that focus on demonstrated
value.
NCQA’s ratings and accreditation are based on three types of quality
measures: clinical quality from NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and
Information Set (HEDIS®), the most widely used performance measurement
in health care; consumer satisfaction using Consumer Assessment of
Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) and its own review of quality
processes and accreditation standards. For more information, visit www.ncqa.org.
About National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)
National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, non-profit
organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits
and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes
clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA’s HEDIS® is the most widely used
performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s Web site (www.ncqa.org)
contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more
informed health care choices.
About Health Partners Plans
Health Partners Plans is a not-for-profit managed care organization,
renowned for addressing food insecurity through its groundbreaking
medically tailored meals program. It is the only Medicaid plan in
Pennsylvania and is among just 8 Medicaid plans nationwide with an
accreditation status of Excellent as of September 12, 2018. This is the
highest status bestowed by the National Committee for Quality Assurance
(NCQA.) Health Partners Plans serves more than 280,000 members in
Southeastern Pennsylvania. It provides a broad range of health coverage
options through its Health Partners Medicare, Health Partners (Medicaid)
and KidzPartners (Children’s Health Insurance Program) plans. Founded
more than 30 years ago, Health Partners Plans is one of the few
hospital-owned health plans in the country. Learn more about how Health
Partners Plans is doing it right at HealthPartnersPlans.com,
twitter.com/HPPlans
and facebook.com/healthpartnersplans.
