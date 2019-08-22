Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

For U.S. housing, trade war set to blunt some of Fed stimulus - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 08:23pm EDT
Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S.-China trade war may blunt some of the stimulus on the U.S. housing market from expected further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with only a modest outlook for price rises, a Reuters poll of property market experts found.

The current 3% average rise expected for residential property across the United States this year is the weakest since quarterly polling for calendar 2019 began in February 2017, despite a complete reversal in Fed policy and market expectations for at least two more rate cuts this year.

Property prices are still expected to outpace inflation, but the slowdown suggests there will be no meaningful contribution to growth from the housing market.

The consensus from the Reuters poll of about 40 property analysts and brokers, taken Aug 13-22, shows U.S. home prices will rise by 3% this year, 3.2% the next and 3.3% in 2021, broadly similar to predictions from a poll in May.

Nearly 70% of analysts who answered an additional question said the risk to their already-modest housing market outlook was skewed more to the downside.

"The problem is that overall sentiment is starting to show some signs of weakness...so the fear is that issues outside the housing market are preventing a stronger recovery than otherwise would have been without the trade war," said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank in New York.

The year-long U.S.-China trade war has increased the risks of a recession not just in those two countries but also globally, according to Reuters polls of economists, foreign exchange analysts, bond strategists and fund managers.

In the latest poll, nearly two-thirds of analysts - 20 of 32 - who responded to a separate question said the trade dispute will be damaging to housing market activity. Ten analysts said it would have no impact, while only two said it would help.

"Fears of an impending recession could dent consumer confidence, and housing demand would likely be the first casualty," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco.

Reuters Poll: U.S. housing market outlook - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/1/603/599/US%20housing%20market%20outlook.png

Minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed policymakers were deeply divided on the quarter-point rate cut delivered then, taking the fed funds rate to 2.0-2.25%, and also did not want to give the impression that they were on a pre-set easing path.

But even the run-up to that rate cut, where market expectations swung violently from pricing in a series of rises to reductions, has not done much for U.S. housing, a typically interest-rate sensitive sector of the economy.

"The sharp fall in mortgage interest rates seen since the start of the year has not spurred much of a recovery in housing market activity," said Matthew Pointon, property economist at Capital Economics in New York.

"With concerns around the economic outlook growing, we doubt housing market activity will see much of a recovery in the second half of the year."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell at an annual central bank conference speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday is expected to offer further clarity on policy intentions.

U.S. Treasury yields have plunged since the July meeting and the gap between 2-year and 10-year yields has inverted, a typically reliable indicator of an impending recession.

Thirty-year mortgage rates have dropped about 100 basis points since late last year and are expected to stay below 4% over the next several years, around 60 basis points lower than forecast just three months ago.

Yet measures of housing market activity have not responded vigorously.

Indeed, latest data showed housing starts fell for a third-straight month driven by a steep decline in the construction of multi-family units. Building permits offered some hope, jumping to a seven-month high.

Turnover of existing stock is also relatively modest.

While existing home sales, which make up for about 90% of total home sales in the U.S., rose more than expected last month, they are expected to stay around the current 5.3 million unit annualised rate until the first half of next year, according to the poll.

That is well below the peak of 7.0 million units during the last housing boom before the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

(Polling by Sarmista Sen and Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Ross Finley and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Hari Kishan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. -0.09% 54.93 Delayed Quote.65.55%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.94% 6.471 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC. 0.85% 37.99 Delayed Quote.9.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39pAsian stocks shaky before Powell's speech as growth woes weigh
RE
09:37pOil prices eke out small gains ahead of Fed Chair speech
RE
09:34pJapan's defence minister says South Korean decision to end intelligence pact regrettable
RE
09:25pWhite House mulling tax cuts but not to counter short-term weakness - adviser
RE
09:18pDollar in holding pattern ahead of Fed speech, kiwi jumps on RBNZ comments
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pCanada house prices to pick up from stand-still but risks aplenty
RE
09:05pJapan's Motegi says to resume trade talks with U.S. on Friday
RE
08:37pTrump Adviser Says White House Could Propose Tax Cuts Before 2020 Election
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
2Hasbro takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal
3Budget spat puts Boeing contract for AWACS upgrades at risk - sources
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RES..
5VIGIL HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC : VIGIL HEALTH : Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group