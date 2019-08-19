Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

For a Second Year, Evolution Event Solutions Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 690 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 632 Percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Inc. magazine today revealed that Evolution Event Solutions is No. 690 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled to be named to this renowned list for a second year. The EES team is dedicated to creating unique event experiences through collaboration and the development of a business strategy that meets our clients’ objectives. Our continuous growth is a direct result of our clients’ growth and we’re excited to play a role in helping them achieve their goals,” said CEO of EES, Falon Veit Scott, CMM.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor-in-chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Evolution Event Solutions is a strategic meeting management and special event production company with a global DMC division serving corporations and non-profit entities nationally and around the world.

About Inc. Media

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

About Evolution Event Solutions

Evolution Event Solutions is a strategic meeting management and special event production company with a global DMC division serving corporations and non-profit entities nationally and around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and with nationwide staff, EES is a member of the Certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC), Nashville Chamber of Commerce, International Airlines Travel Agent Network (IATAN), Meeting Professionals International (MPI), Rotary International and the International Live Events Association (ILEA). For more information, visit www.evolutioneventsolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:25aVIEW : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:25aGOWEST GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - GWA
AQ
08:25aGOWEST GOLD : Enters into Settlement Agreement with PGB Timmins Holdings
AQ
08:25aINDUSTRIAL SERVICES OF AMERICA, INC. : Announces Agreement to Sell Substantially All of Its Assets
BU
08:24aUPDATE : Oncology Pharma Signed a Letter of Intent with Kalos Therapeutics for an Exclusive World-Wide License and Co-Development of Its Broad-Spectrum Anti-Cancer Drug, KTH 222
AQ
08:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders in the Bermuda Principal Register
PU
08:22aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered Shareholders in the Hong Kong Branch Register
PU
08:22aMEDIA ALERT : This Thursday, Grab a Burger and Help Beat MS
PU
08:22aFORTINET : Creating a Differentiated SD-WAN Service as a Platform for Revenue Generating Value Added Services (VAS)
PU
08:22aCHANNELADVISOR : Named Among Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular E-Commerce Software Providers
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'not ready' for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears
2NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : executive sold shares before drug data manipulation made public
3ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Microsoft, Nvidia team up for more realistic visuals on Minecraft game
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : BROWN FORMAN : U.S. whiskey exporters struggle after year of EU tariffs
5NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA : Struggling Norwegian Air gets a lift from bank stake sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group