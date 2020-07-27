For kitchen-less Hong Kongers, new ban on restaurant dining is a bitter pill

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - A new Hong Kong ban on dining
at restaurants and food stalls aimed at reining in a spike in
coronavirus cases threatens to complicate life for the many
people in the city who depend on eating out for daily meals.
Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers live in subdivided
tiny apartments, shared by multiple families and which often do
not have kitchen facilities or even if they do, are too cramped
to be used often.
"Many people don’t cook or cannot cook. Lots of old people
cannot cook. Most of my friends don’t have kitchens - they eat
out for every meal," said a car driver who gave his surname as
Chong as he walked through the bustling Wan Chai district where
food stalls line the streets.
For the seven-day duration of the ban, people without a
kitchen will have to make do with takeout or food purchased at
supermarkets.
The ban on restaurant dining is one of several new
restrictions imposed to curb the virus - tightening a rule put
in place earlier this month which forbade dining at restaurants
after 6 p.m. Other restrictions announced on Monday include
mandatory face masks in all public places and a ban on
gatherings of more than two people.
The former British colony has seen a spike in locally
transmitted coronavirus cases over the past three weeks, with
145 cases reported on Monday, a daily record and the sixth
consecutive day of triple digit infection figures. Since late
January, more than 2,700 people have been infected in Hong Kong,
20 of whom have died.
For the city's beleaguered restaurant sector already
grappling with exorbitant rents and lost business due to
anti-government protests last year, the new ban only promises
more pain.
Simon Wong, president of the Hong Kong Federation of
Restaurants, said the sector would lose HK$5 billion ($645
million) in revenue in July if the government were to shut down
dine-in services for the month.
"Even if we take subsidies from the government relief
measures, we may not be able to survive this wave," he said.
(Reporting by Yoyo Chow and Farah Master; Additional reporting
by Donny Kwok, Clare Jim, Yanni Chow and Pak Yiu; Writing by
Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)