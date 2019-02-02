For the 16th Consecutive Year Americans Rate PBS and its Member Stations Most Trusted Institution

For the 16th consecutive year, PBS and its member stations have been
named #1 in public trust among American institutions in a nationwide
annual survey. According to the findings released today, Americans rank
PBS as more trustworthy than institutions such as courts of law, the
federal government and Congress, as well as media sources such as
digital platforms, commercial broadcast and cable television, newspapers
and social media. Respondents also said that PBS was their most trusted
source of news and public affairs programming.
Among those surveyed, 71% feel that local PBS stations provide excellent
value to communities. Further, when asked about value for tax dollars,
PBS ranks only below our nation’s military defense, and ahead of social
security, infrastructure, environmental protection and other vital
services.
PBS KIDS is also viewed by parents as the most educational media brand,
substantially outranking other cable and commercial networks: 66% said
the brand is their top choice for children. The survey results also
affirm that parents view PBS KIDS as a leader in preparing children for
success in school, modeling positive social and emotional behaviors, and
as the most trusted and safe source for children to watch television,
and play digital games and mobile apps.
“For the 16th year in a row, Americans continue to place their trust in
PBS and our local stations. Public television is a trusted destination
for high-quality news and public affairs programming, and parents turn
to PBS for educational media that prepares their children for future
success,” said Paula Kerger, President and CEO, PBS. “We build trust by
staying true to our founding mission – being a beacon of thoughtful and
thought-provoking content that both educates and inspires.”
Survey Highlights
PBS scores highly in trust and value.
-
For the 16th year, Americans rank PBS and its member stations the
most-trusted institution among a consideration set that includes
courts of law, commercial cable and broadcast television, newspapers,
digital platforms and others. Twenty-nine percent of
respondents said they trust PBS “a great deal,” compared with
lower-ranking perceptions of other institutions, including courts of
law (17%) digital platforms (15%), commercial cable television (14%)
and commercial broadcast television (12%).
-
Americans rate PBS highly in terms of value for tax dollars.
As
in previous surveys, PBS ranked second in terms of taxpayer value,
with 67% of respondents calling it a “good” or “excellent” value,
behind only the country’s military defense (77%). PBS rated higher on
this measure than other taxpayer-funded benefits such as oversight of
food and drug safety (57%); Social Security (53%); and environmental
protection (45%).
-
Seventy-one percent agree that PBS stations provide an excellent
value to communities. When asked if the funding for public
broadcasting was adequate, nearly 90% said funding was either about
right or too little.
-
When asked which networks they trust most when it comes to news and
public affairs programming, respondents ranked PBS #1, ahead of
the major broadcast and cable news networks.
PBS KIDS was ranked the #1 educational media brand for children,
compared with a host of other children’s media providers.
-
66% of parents surveyed named PBS KIDS the most educational media
brand, substantially outscoring the second-most highly rated kids
brand, Disney Channel, which was considered most educational by 8%,
followed by Universal Kids (7%).
-
83% of parents agreed that PBS KIDS helps prepare children for
success in school, ahead of Disney Jr. (65%), Nick Jr. (60%), and
Universal Kids (59%).
-
86% of parents agreed that PBS KIDS is the most trusted and safe
source for children to watch television and play digital games and
mobile apps. The brand outranked other choices such as Disney Jr.
(75%), Disney Channel (75%) and Nick Jr. (70%).
Survey Methodology
This survey was developed by PBS and conducted online within the United
States, by Marketing & Research Resources, Inc. (M&RR) on behalf of PBS
from January 3-8, 2019, among 1,015 adults ages 18 and older. The sample
included 490 men and 525 women. The results are weighted to be
nationally representative of the US adult population.
About PBS
PBS,
with nearly 350 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to
explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content.
Each month, PBS reaches nearly 90 million people through television and
30 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of
science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints;
and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS’
broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry’s
most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through
12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring
classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS’
premier children’s media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build
critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to
find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS
KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV – including a 24/7
channel, online at pbskids.org,
via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America. More
