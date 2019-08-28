For the 4th Time, Intact Technology Named to 2019 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

Inc. magazine revealed that Intact Technology has made the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Intact Technology’s upward trajectory of growth has been fueled by:

The expansion of their best-in-class ONPOINT Managed Service.

The success of their customers, who give Intact an industry leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 79.

ONPOINT OEM agreements with some of the world’s largest software vendors.

“We are very proud to have been named one of the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest growing companies,” said Jesse White, President of Intact. “I firmly believe this award is not only a testament to our team’s strong performance and our strong business model, but to the success of our customers, who inspire us to keep innovating and doing what’s right for them. Intact will relentlessly work to provide its customers with game-changing services that enable them to be more successful than their industry peers.”

The companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 have not only been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

About Intact Technology

We're IT Operations experts that give a damn. Our evolved approach and progressive set of IT Ops services, built with customer success in mind, help IT organizations achieve sustainable results faster and reduce operational costs.

Our team is committed to doing things right. With many team members former customers themselves, we understand the challenges customers face day-to-day and use them as motivation to keep building meaningful IT solutions.

Intact has been delivering next-gen IT Operations Management Solutions since 1994 to Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies.

To learn more about Intact, please visit intact-tech.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

