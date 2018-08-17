For the Fifth Time, Sandy-based Spectra Benefits, Now a Division of HUB International, listed on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine today revealed that Spectra Benefits, a Division of
HUB International, is No. 3295 on its annual Inc. 5000, the most
prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies
within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small
businesses.
“Now that Spectra is a part of HUB International, it feels great to be
recognized one last time as one of America’s fastest-growing companies,”
said R. Brent Bennett, Executive Vice President and Utah Market Leader
for Spectra Benefits, now a division of HUB International. “Our way of
doing business has always centered around a stellar client service
experience, and this emphasis has paid dividends as we move into the
future of our company and our industry.”
Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive
within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth
compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding
three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8
percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017,
accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.
“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of
your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief
James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and
stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate
the forces that shape our lives.”
Spectra Benefits specializes in helping businesses craft a competitive,
cost-effective employee benefits package consistent with a company’s
culture and long-term goals. In 2018, Spectra Benefits was acquired by
HUB International Limited, the sixth largest insurance brokerage in the
world. This transition enabled Spectra to expand its portfolio of
products and provide clients with a broader spectrum of services and
support.
Get started today: 800-269-2878
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when
comparing 2014 and 2017. To qualify, companies must have been founded
and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based,
privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or
divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a
number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The
minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is
$2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for
subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s
September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can
be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005420/en/