For the Second Time, ThreatConnect, Inc. Appears on the Inc. 5000 List

ThreatConnect, Inc.®, provider of the industry’s only intelligence-driven security operations platform, is proud to announce that it has made Inc. magazine’s annual list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Listed at 2,625, this is ThreatConnect’s second appearance on Inc.’s prestigious grouping of American independent small businesses. Since 1982 when the list began, Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are thrilled to make the Inc. 5000 two years in a row,” said ThreatConnect CEO and co-founder, Adam D. Vincent. “As we continue to grow the company, I am grateful to ThreatConnect’s staff, who persist in driving the company’s innovations and addressing our customers’ security needs. Last year was a big year for us, and it is very rewarding to have our success validated by such a well-respected publication.”

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. This year’s 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security leadership), ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005394/en/