For the Third Time, Turbonomic is Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Turbonomic,
the leader in workload automation for hybrid cloud, today announced its
third appearance on the Inc.
5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing
private companies. Dell, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Oracle and many other
well-known IT technology companies gained early national exposure as
honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Ranking in the 2018 Inc. 5000 comes at a time of accelerating growth in
revenue, channel and alliance momentum, and customer and partner
satisfaction for Turbonomic. Earlier this year the company reported
annual bookings of $100 million and achieved triple-digit year-on-year
growth in the first quarter of its current fiscal year. Recently named
one of the “Hot 100” privately-held software companies in 2018 by JMP
Securities and recognized as one of Inc. magazine’s 2018 Best
Workplaces, Turbonomic is trusted by over 2,000 customers across 48
countries – including more than 100 of the Fortune 500.
“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is unparalleled recognition of years of
hard work and sacrifice,” said Inc. Editor-In-Chief, James Ledbetter.
“The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t
change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that
shape our lives.”
“We see a future in which all workloads will manage themselves,
continuously, across multiple customer environments. These ‘SMART’
workloads self-manage, anywhere, in real-time to assure their own
performance while maintaining policy compliance at the lowest possible
cost. Turbonomic’s AI-powered workload automation helps customers bridge
the scale and complexity challenges of managing both on-premises and
public cloud environments,” said Benjamin Nye, CEO at Turbonomic.
Nye added, “On a personal note, I would like to thank our advanced
customers and strategic alliance partners, including Microsoft, Amazon,
Cisco and DXC for helping us rank on the Inc. 5000 list for a third
time. I also want to recognize our talented team of over 500 employees
worldwide for their passion and commitment to changing the world.”
Turbonomic ranked number 2337 on the 2018 Inc.
5000 list, marking the company’s third appearance on the annual list
including 2015, 2016 and this year in 2018. This recognition adds to
Turbonomic’s recent accolades and awards, including:
-
JMP Securities named Turbonomic a “Hot 100” privately-held software
company in 2018
-
Forrester Research named Turbonomic a
leader in Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization in The Forrester
Wave™: Cloud Cost Monitoring and Optimization, Q2 2018.
-
Inc. magazine recognized Turbonomic a Best
Workplace in 2018.
-
Forbes named Turbonomic a Top
100 Cloud Company.
-
CRN named Turbonomic a Tech
Innovator, Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing, and recognized it as a
5-Star Partner Program.
Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of
entrepreneurial success. The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to
percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify,
companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31,
2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and
independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of
December 31, 2017. The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000;
the minimum for 2017 is $2 million.
Additional Resources
About Turbonomic
Turbonomic delivers workload automation for
hybrid cloud, continuously assuring that each workload gets exactly the
resources needed to ensure performance, and never more than needed, in
order to eliminate overspending. The result is lower costs with better
performance while staying compliant with policies. Founded in 2009,
Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing technology
companies, trusted by thousands of enterprise organizations to activate
their hybrid cloud journey.
About Inc. Media
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by
Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to
owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to
deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc.
took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both
2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been
growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000
today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005437/en/