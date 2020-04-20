Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

For the Third Year in a Row - Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., Named One of Top 30 Data Breach Lawyers by Cybersecurity Docket

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity Docket named Beckage PLLC's Managing Director Jennifer A. Beckage Esq. to its Incident Response 30 list of the "best and brightest data breach response lawyers in the business" making her one of a handful of people to earn the national recognition for the third year in a row and the only Upstate New York attorney to ever receive the honor.  According to Cybersecurity Docket, the award is based upon "nominations input from numerous senior lawyers and other professionals in the field, and considerable research."

Ms. Beckage, who is a Certified Information Privacy Professional, United States (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Professional, Europe (CIPP/E) as certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), accepted the honor at the Incident Response Forum 2020 on April 14, in which she also served as Forum faculty with senior officials from Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Trade Commission, Division of Enforcement's Cyber Unit of U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, Department of Financial Services, and Secret Service as well as other leading attorneys with technology, data security and privacy litigation practices. 

"I'm incredibly proud to accept this recognition on behalf of the entire Beckage team of attorneys, privacy professionals, and technologists, all of whom are advising our global companies daily on how to respond to data breaches, prevent breaches and protect their enterprises, while litigating many of our clients' most complex privacy matters," said Ms. Beckage.

Beckage PLLC's attorneys have certifications such as Certified Information Security Auditor (CISA) and one or both of the CIPP/US or CIPP/E credentials through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).  The firm is one of the few in the country focused only on technology and privacy.  Its unique team of seasoned attorneys and privacy professionals are experienced in advising clients on matters involving technology, data security and privacy, litigation, and compliance with U.S. and international regulations, such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).  Additionally, Beckage helps clients prepare information technology policies and procedures, assist with risk management analysis, conduct in-house training on cyber issues, and review contracts where data and technology are involved.

Before becoming an attorney, Ms. Beckage was an owner and executive of a fast-growing technology business, helping to lead its successful sale to a publicly-traded company, which retained her as vice president of operations for technical services and product lines across 11 states servicing Fortune 500 clients.  Today she leverages her prior business background in providing legal advice to her clients.

Beckage PLLC is a MWBE law firm focused only on tech, data security and privacy law for its global clients, with offices in Buffalo, NY, and New York City.  Beckage assists clients with all matters related to technology and privacy from corporate and contracting matters, data privacy training and incident response preparedness, risk management, and representing clients in national putative class actions and privacy litigation.  Beckage attorneys are former technologists and business owners who bring a practical approach to their work.  They represent clients in many industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, cannabis, health and fitness, education and athletics, hospitality, and entertainment.  Beckage provides counsel on all aspects of clients' privacy and data security programs and regularly works with technical and business stakeholders to mitigate security and privacy risk.  More information is available at Beckage.com and its professionals may be reached at 844-502-9363.

News Media Contact
Grace A. Golabek
For Beckage PLLC
716-898-2102

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-third-year-in-a-row--jennifer-a-beckage-esq-named-one-of-top-30-data-breach-lawyers-by-cybersecurity-docket-301043645.html

SOURCE Beckage


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Fruit Beer Market 2019-2023 | Emphasis on Online Retailing of Fruit Beers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pNottingham Files Short Form Exemptive Relief Applications for NYSE's AMS℠ and Blue Tractor's Shielded Alpha℠ Non-Transparent/Semi-Transparent ETF Structures
BU
01:30pSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:30pAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Notice of annual general meeting in aino health ab (publ)
GL
01:28pCHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : acquires HSO Health Care GmbH
AQ
01:27pEasyCare Helps Dealers Accelerate Digital Retailing with Innovative Online Resources
GL
01:26pNational Gas Price Average is more than $1/Gallon Cheaper than a Year Ago
PU
01:26pRAPID7 : Resources on the Main Street Lending Program to Support Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
PU
01:25p4BASEBIO AG : 4basebio AG resolves on capital reduction by way of redemption of approx. 5.2 million treasury shares in accordance with the authorizing resolution of the general meeting
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group