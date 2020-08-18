For the first time since its launch, ADIHEX's 18th edition to be extended to 7 days International Fair

The Higher Organizing Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) have announced that the 18th edition of the event will take place over seven days from September 27 to October 3, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Falconers’ Club. The exhibition will extend for the first time in its history over 7 consecutive days, in line with its development strategy turning it into a comprehensive International fair.

H.E. Majed Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of ADIHEX, said that the kind gesture of the event’s patron, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of Emirates Falconers’ Club, and his directives to extend the exhibition for an entire week came as a result of the unprecedented eagerness from the event participants.

H.E. Al Mansouri explained that the extension will offer visitors and exhibitors a greater opportunity to benefit from the event to network and conclude their business deals. It will also help meet the rising aspirations of the visitors, including those interested in falconry, hunting and equestrian from around the world.

H.E. Majed Al Mansouri added that the event witnessed an impressive increase in visitor’s number reaching a total of 1.6 million from its launch to 2019 edition.

H.E. Al Mansouri reiterated that the next edition will be unique as it coincides with the UAE’s 50 years celebration of success and achievements, and the launch of the Golden Jubilee plan for the next 50 years.

The Emirates Falconers' Club has approved a strategic plan to maintain ADIHEX as the largest exhibition of its kind in the MEA region, over the coming years. The plan includes the expansion of the event’s space gradually; achieving a quantum leap in the number of local and international exhibitors and visitors.

H.E. AL Mansouri said: “while preparing for the next 50 years, The UAE has made unique achievements in various fields over the past decades; and has managed to occupy leading positions regionally and globally in the field of government efficiency and economic competitiveness while preserving its heritage at the same time.

The next edition of ADIHEX will be held under the theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage… A Reborn Aspiration’, which reflects the efforts of Abu Dhabi and the world to promote environmental and sustainable hunting, heritage sports and related industries.

ADIHEX provides its participants and visitors with a comprehensive offering within its 11 sectors: veterinary products and services, hunting guns, media, outdoor leisure vehicles and equipment, hunting tourism and safari, arts and crafts, equestrian, falconry, fishing and marine sports, hunting and camping equipment and cultural heritage.

