Forbes And BusyInternet Launch Forbes8, a Digital Video Network In Ghana Designed To Inspire The Country's Burgeoning Entrepreneurial Community

Forbes and BusyInternet today announced the availability of Forbes8, a
digital network that features more than 2,000 videos designed to inspire
every aspect of an entrepreneur’s journey.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005141/en/
BusyInternet has for the past 18 years built a strong heritage of
empowering its customers and supporting businesses – particularly
small-and medium-sized businesses – to grow and fully optimize their
potentials. Forbes8’s strategic partnership with BusyInternet will help
drive focus in further detail and add new dimensions.
Forbes8 offers information, tips, advice and tools to help entrepreneurs
get their start and accelerate their growth. Leveraging Forbes’
editorial expertise in championing entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes8
features video spotlighting the best minds in business – all
categorized into four distinct themes: Inspire, Launch, Grow and
Impact. Intelligent machine-learning/artificial intelligence
capabilities deliver a personalized experience at scale, creating custom
playlists based on an individual’s on-boarding needs and preferences.
“Entrepreneurialism is as much a mind-set as it is a type of business,”
said Thomas Brien-Mensah, Head of Marketing at BusyInternet. “While
there are important local nuances, there are so many global
commonalities business owners face, and Forbes8 helps bridge the gap and
partner with entrepreneurs every step of the way. We’re excited to
support Ghanaian entrepreneurs with this new service.”
“Forbes consistently champions those who have made it and those who
aspire to make it, and our content will resonate with the burgeoning
community of entrepreneurs across Ghana,” said Forbes Chief Growth
Officer Tom Davis. “Ghana’s growing community of entrepreneurs, with the
help of the government’s National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Plan
(NEIP), means there is a tremendous need for a business-advice on-demand
network. Forbes8 fills that void while also providing a sense of
community with others on the same journey.”
Forbes8 is a global partnership between Forbes and AW3 Media, whose
founder, Amos Winbush III, is a noted serial entrepreneur and visionary
having built several technology platforms that culminated in building
dozens of partnerships with telecom companies on a global scale. Most
importantly, he is leveraging his expertise and knowledge as a
successful entrepreneur to create experiences, services and products
like Forbes8 to help people achieve their personal and professional
dreams.
“BusyInternet is the right strategic partner for the launch of Forbes8
because it shares in our mission of helping promote entrepreneurial
growth and access to opportunities across the region,” Winbush said.
“Forbes8 features perspectives from the best minds in business across
Ghana and the world that are applicable to every aspect of an
entrepreneur, business leader or small business owner’s journey. I’ve
created several multi-national companies over the last ten years and
from my experience innovating can be a lonely, scary, isolating yet
exciting and fulfilling journey. And for this reason, we built Forbes8
to help support, equip and resource innovators and the players around
them. It’s truly inspirational and invaluable.”
Forbes8 subscribers will get exclusive access to an array of content
from ForbesLIVE’s signature events worldwide. To learn more about
Forbes8 please visit here.
About Forbes
The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions
success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to
make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most-influential leaders and
entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a
significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more
than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism,
signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local
editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real
estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more
information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/forbes-media/.
About BusyInternet
BusyInternet was launched in 2001 to provide internet and business
support services to Ghanaian. From launching as the biggest internet
café in the sub-region, it has overtime evolved to provide enterprise
solutions to businesses and then finally launching its 4G mobile
broadband services in January 2016. Since it’s inception, Busy has
focused on empowering it’s customers to be their greatest self and
Ghanaian businesses to grow.
Visit: www.busy.com.gh
for more information or email us at info@busy.com.gh
About AW3
AW3 Media is a SaaS media technology company and the developer of Ei8ht,
a white-labeled mobile and OTT platform, that provides a turnkey video
monetization-in-box solution for content owners.
