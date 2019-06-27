Log in
Forbes Designates UFCU a Best-in-State Credit Union

06/27/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

Forbes named UFCU one of the top five credit unions in Texas in their second annual ranking of credit unions, by state. UFCU, Austin’s largest locally-owned financial institution, took the fourth place designation, as determined by the well-known American business magazine. Forbes partnered with market research firm, Statista, to survey more than 25,000 Americans. The survey consisted of 20 questions that focused on personal financial dealings, and results were tallied around five “subdimensions” — trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

Forbes reported that there are more than 5,000 credit unions with more than 117 million Members across the United States. Given that there are 455 credit unions headquartered in Texas alone, according to the Texas Credit Union Directory, a top five ranking is no small feat.

“This is very exciting news, and an outstanding achievement for our cooperative,” said Tony C Budet, UFCU president/CEO. “I’m proud and honored to work alongside such an amazing team of professionals, who are so dedicated to serving our Members, without whom, of course, nothing would be possible. Our Members trust in us and inspire us to do our best on a daily basis.”

About UFCU

With assets under management exceeding $3 billion, UFCU serves more than 300,000 Members located in Central Texas and Galveston County. UFCU provides a variety of products, services, and education programs to meet the needs of our Members and our broader community through every phase of life. To learn more about UFCU products and services, visit UFCU.org


© Business Wire 2019
