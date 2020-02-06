Log in
Forbes : Elevates Lynn Schlesinger To Chief Marketing Officer

02/06/2020 | 11:36am EST

Forbes Chief Revenue Officer Jessica Sibley today announced the appointment of Lynn Schlesinger as Chief Marketing Officer with oversight for all brand and demand marketing that allow marketing partners to deeply engage and connect with coveted audiences.

Lynn Schlesinger, Chief Marketing Officer, Forbes (Photo: Business Wire)

Lynn Schlesinger, Chief Marketing Officer, Forbes (Photo: Business Wire)

Since joining Forbes in 2019 as Group Vice President, Brand and Demand Marketing, Schlesinger has re-architected the company’s go-to-market strategy, introducing best practices and new CRM and other digital tools to increase efficiencies and streamline operations. She works closely with all aspects of the organization, including editorial and digital, as well as the teams responsible for Forbes’ signature BrandVoice, Insights and ForbesLIVE offerings.

“In just under one year, Lynn's built a center of excellence at Forbes for brand and demand marketing,” Sibley said. “Building off her tech chops, deep industry experience and proven track record of success, she'll continue to transform our business as we step into a new decade with a go-to-market approach that drives our brand partners’ business goals.”

In her new role reporting to Sibley, Schlesinger assumes responsibility for the company’s brand marketing, demand-generation, audience acquisition, insights and strategy, integrated marketing and design development.

“Forbes celebrates entrepreneurs who have made it and those who aspire to make it, and brands want to be at the center of those conversations,” Schlesinger said. “We’re committed to harnessing the full power of the Forbes brand with smart, creative and human storytelling that balances data and technology and strikes a chord that allows our marketing partners to grow their businesses.”

Schlesinger’s deep expertise in omni-channel marketing, planning, strategy and brand development stem from her years at Neustar where she was a Forbes client, and her proven track record of performance at other media and tech brands, including Bloomberg Businessweek, Infotrieve, MarketShare and NYSE.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.


© Business Wire 2020
