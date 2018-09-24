Forbes Magazine Recognizes Liberty Mutual Insurance as One of The Best Employers for New Graduates 2018

Liberty ranked #62 out of 250 top companies in the country for young professionals

Liberty Mutual Insurance ranks #62 on Forbes magazine’s inaugural Best Employers for New Graduates 2018 list. The 250 companies on the list were determined through a joint Statista/Forbes independent survey of more than 10,000 U.S. young professionals, defined as those with under 10 years of work experience, who work for companies employing at least 1,000 people in the U.S.

“Competition for the next generation of talent is fierce across all industries and receiving this recognition from Forbes demonstrates that our college-recruitment strategy is on-target,” said Melanie Foley, Liberty Mutual Insurance Executive Vice President and Chief Talent & Enterprise Services Officer. “Liberty is dedicated to developing, growing and advancing our employees at all stages of their careers. For young professionals, we have a robust development program and are committed to providing them with a quality work experience that gets them excited about the company and our business to ensure we start building our talent pipelines early.”

Maura Quinn, Assistant Vice President of Campus Recruiting and Programs at Liberty Mutual said: “We provide interns with formal training, creative and dynamic work assignments and we expose them to the culture of a growing Fortune 100 company. Students sometimes can initially resist the idea of seeking a career in the insurance industry, but once they intern with us, many realize the opportunities we can provide and the culture in which we do so makes for a great place to start their careers. Our goal is to convert our interns to full-time hires and this recognition from Forbes is exciting because it means that our message of insurance being an innovative, exciting industry for young professionals is working.”

To attract and retain young professionals to the insurance industry, Liberty Mutual offers a wide-range of externships and experiential learning programs in addition to its internships. These include:

Student Diversity Summit: A full day event designed to facilitate constructive dialogue among 40+ diverse students surrounding topics in diversity, inclusion and the future of the workplace with the support of Liberty Mutual D&I leadership.

Emerging Talent Summit: Students from diverse backgrounds selected to attend this summit have an opportunity to gain knowledge about the insurance industry and get a better understanding of what it's like to be an intern within a specific function. Participants have numerous opportunities to network and interact with recent college hires, senior leaders and recruitment professionals.

Women in Technology Summit: This is an immersive three day program for female students designed to empower, motivate, and celebrate women pursuing a career in tech.

Undergraduate & Graduate Development Programs: These cohort-based experiential learning programs prepare new graduates to be future high-performing leaders through rotations and projects in different departments across Liberty Mutual. Each rotation or project provides the opportunity to build a new skill, acquire judgment, and broaden perspective in order to be successful at Liberty both today, and in the future. Rotations and project assignments are supported by a program curriculum of training and development specifically geared toward their chosen area of focus which include Actuarial, Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology for undergraduates, and General Management for graduate level hires.

The MBA Women's Leadership Invitational: a two-day externship experience designed to provide first-year female MBA students with exceptional leadership qualities along with the opportunity to learn about Liberty Mutual and careers in the insurance industry. Female students from diverse backgrounds, representing top MBA schools across the country travel as our guests to our corporate headquarters in Boston, MA to participate in workshops and activities geared towards bringing out leadership qualities, navigating a career in a Fortune 100 company, and building and maintaining a personal brand. Participants will have numerous opportunities to network, interact, and share ideas with peers, recent female MBA hires, senior women leaders and recruitment professionals.

Forbes’ survey was conducted using several online access panels, providing a representative sample of the U.S. Young Professional workforce. The survey was conducted on companies from all industry sectors with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S. as well as master’s students from 1,000 universities who have one to three years of work experience. The young professionals were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary & wage, workplace and diversity with regard to their own employer. Survey participants were also given the opportunity to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual’s purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are a leading global insurer with operations in 30 countries and economies around the world. We are the third largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. based on 2017 direct written premium data as reported by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. We also rank 68th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2017 revenue. As of December 31, 2017, we had $39.4 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in over 800 offices throughout the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, property, general liability, commercial automobile, surety, workers compensation, specialty lines, and reinsurance.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

