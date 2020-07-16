Log in
Forbes Names Affinity Plus a Top Credit Union in Minnesota Citing Trust, Financial Advice, and Digital Services

07/16/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

For the third year in a row, Forbes Magazine ranked Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) as one of the top Minnesota Best-In-State Credit Unions.

“Being named one of the best credit unions in the state is truly an honor. It speaks volumes about our members, who continue to put their trust and belief in our employees each and every day,” said Dave Larson, President and CEO of Affinity Plus. “Because of our members and employees, we’re continuing to grow and invest in communities across the state and support our member’s financial health through some very challenging times.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey more than 25,000 people across the U.S. about their banking relationships. The banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, including: trust; terms and conditions; branch service; digital services; and financial advice. Of the 5,236 credit unions nationwide, just 3.5 percent made the list.

Affinity Plus scored especially high marks for its digital services, stemming from its top-rated mobile app and easy online banking portal.

Affinity Plus is the second largest credit union in Minnesota, with more than 215,000 members and 28 branches throughout the state. Member-owned credit unions typically have lower fees and offer better interest rates than traditional banks, and the non-profit model also puts the customer first, resulting in higher satisfaction.

Affinity Plus has received multiple honors recently. In June, Affinity Plus ranked #4 in the Top 150 Workplace awards from the Star Tribune. In addition, President and CEO Dave Larson was honored with a special Leadership Award for a large company, also recognized by the Star Tribune.

To read the full Forbes article and see the complete list of rankings, please visit here.

Based in St. Paul, Minn., Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that puts people first above profits. Members of Affinity Plus receive maximum value through competitive rates, minimal fees, and unique, member-centric products and programs. Established in 1930, Affinity Plus has 28 branches located throughout Minnesota and is owned by more than 200,000 members. Affinity Plus has over $2 billion in assets. Additional information is available at www.affinityplus.org or by calling (800) 322-7228.


© Business Wire 2020
