Forbes Names Dennis Phelps and Jules Maltz to the Midas List of Best 100 Venture Capitalists

IVP,
a premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firm, is pleased
to announce that General Partners Dennis Phelps and Jules Maltz have
been named to the prestigious Forbes Midas List of 100 Best Venture
Capitalists. The Midas List identifies the venture capitalists who are
generating exceptional returns for their investors while helping create
the most impactful and valuable companies. Mr. Phelps has been on the
Midas List four times before and he is ranked #76
on the list. Mr. Maltz is on the Midas List for the second consecutive
time and he is ranked #91
on the list this year. In conjunction with the Midas List, Forbes
publishes a “Brink List” of investors who have not yet joined the Midas
ranks but who have been making a name for themselves in the venture
capital industry. We are excited to have Tom Loverro and Roseanne Wincek
part of the 2019 class of Brink List investors. IVP is one of the top
performing firms in the venture capital industry with a 38-year IRR of
43.1%. IVP is currently investing IVP XVI, a $1.5 billion later-stage
venture capital and growth equity fund, and manages $7 billion in
committed capital. The firm is committed to its focused strategy of
investing in rapidly-growing technology companies and partnering closely
with exceptional management teams.
About Dennis Phelps
Mr. Phelps joined IVP in October 2001. He has 23 years of experience in
technology-related finance. Dennis was recognized by Forbes Magazine as
one of the top 100 venture capitalists in the world by his inclusion in
the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, and 2009 Forbes Midas Lists. Dennis has led
investments in Casper, DoubleVerify, Dropcam, Giphy, GroundTruth, The
Honest Company, LifeLock, POPSUGAR, Quigo, Shazam, Snap, SoundCloud,
SuccessFactors, SupportSoft, Synchronoss Technologies, Yext, Yodlee, and
ZEFR. Prior to IVP, Dennis spent several years with Battery Ventures and
the Internet Capital Group (ICG). Earlier in his career, Dennis worked
in corporate finance with Hambrecht & Quist. Dennis earned a B.A. with
honors in Government & Economics from Dartmouth College.
About Jules Maltz
Mr. Maltz joined IVP in August 2008. He has over 14 years of venture
capital and startup experience. Jules was recognized by Forbes Magazine
as one of the top 100 venture capitalists by his inclusion in the Midas
List in 2019 and 2018. He was also included in the GrowthCap Top 40
Under 40 Growth Investors List in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018. Jules has
led investments in Buddy Media, Checkr, Dropbox, G2, Grammarly, Hims,
Indiegogo, MuleSoft, NerdWallet, Oportun, RetailMeNot, Slack,
SteelBrick, Tala, TransferWise, TuneIn, Zendesk, and Zenefits, and was
actively involved in sourcing investments in Marketo, Spiceworks,
Twitter, and Yext. Jules started his venture capital career at 3i. Jules
also worked in business development for AdMob. Earlier in his career,
Jules was in technology investment banking with Robertson Stephens and
Bank of America Securities. Jules has an M.B.A. from Stanford
University, where he was a Siebel Scholar and an Arjay Miller Scholar.
He also graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Economics from Yale
University.
About Tom Loverro
Mr. Loverro joined IVP in April 2015. He focuses on investing in
later-stage, high-growth consumer and enterprise companies. Tom
currently serves as a Board Observer on Coinbase, HashiCorp, NerdWallet,
and Podium. He was also actively involved in sourcing, executing, and
managing investments in Amplitude, Datadog, GitHub (MSFT), IEX, OnDeck
(ONDK), and Tanium. Tom was previously a Principal at RRE Ventures, a
leading early-stage venture firm, based in New York. Tom began his
career at Goldman Sachs in technology, media, and telecommunications
investment banking. Following Goldman, he joined RRE as an Analyst.
Tom’s involvement in RRE portfolio company Drobo led to him joining the
company full-time where he led Marketing. Tom holds an M.B.A. from the
Kellogg School of Management, where he was an Austin Scholar, and a B.A.
from Stanford University, where he graduated with Distinction.
About Roseanne Wincek
Ms. Wincek joined IVP in March 2015. She focuses on investing in
later-stage, high-growth consumer and enterprise companies. Roseanne
currently serves as a Board Director for MasterClass and Board Observer
for KeepTruckin. She was actively involved in sourcing, executing, and
managing IVP’s investments in Compass, Cyence (GWRE), Glossier, Looker,
Lulus, MuleSoft (CRM), Qubole, and TransferWise. Roseanne was previously
a Principal at Canaan Partners, a leading early-stage venture firm.
Roseanne’s tech career started when she co-founded imthemusic and built
apps on the early Facebook platform while working on a Ph.D. at
Berkeley. She has been a Product Manager at NextBio and an Associate at
McKinsey & Co in New York. Roseanne holds an M.B.A. from the Stanford
Graduate School of Business, where she served as Co-President of the VC
Club and Chair of the Social Committee, as well as a M.A. in Biophysics
and a B.S. in Chemistry, both from the University of California,
Berkeley.
About IVP
With $7 billion of committed capital, IVP is one of the premier
later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the United
States. Founded in 1980, IVP has invested in over 400 companies with 108
IPOs. IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the industry and has a
38-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP specializes in venture growth investments,
industry rollups, founder liquidity transactions, and select public
market investments. IVP investments include such notable companies as
AppDynamics (CSCO), Casper, Coinbase, Compass, CrowdStrike, Datalogix
(ORCL), Dropbox (DBX), Fleetmatics (VZ), GitHub (MSFT), Glossier,
Grammarly, HashiCorp, HomeAway (EXPE), The Honest Company, Kayak (PCLN),
Klarna, LegalZoom, Marketo (MKTO), Mindbody (MB), MuleSoft (CRM),
Netflix (NFLX), Personal Capital, Pure Storage (PSTG), Rubrik, Slack,
Snap (SNAP), SoFi, Supercell (SFTBF), Tanium, TransferWise, Twitter
(TWTR), UiPath, Yext (YEXT), ZenDesk (ZEN), ZipRecruiter, and Zynga
(ZNGA). For more information, visit www.ivp.com
or follow IVP on Twitter: @ivp.
