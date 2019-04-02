Forbes Names Dennis Phelps and Jules Maltz to the Midas List of Best 100 Venture Capitalists

Tom Loverro and Roseanne Wincek Named on the 2019 Midas Brink List

IVP, a premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firm, is pleased to announce that General Partners Dennis Phelps and Jules Maltz have been named to the prestigious Forbes Midas List of 100 Best Venture Capitalists. The Midas List identifies the venture capitalists who are generating exceptional returns for their investors while helping create the most impactful and valuable companies. Mr. Phelps has been on the Midas List four times before and he is ranked #76 on the list. Mr. Maltz is on the Midas List for the second consecutive time and he is ranked #91 on the list this year. In conjunction with the Midas List, Forbes publishes a “Brink List” of investors who have not yet joined the Midas ranks but who have been making a name for themselves in the venture capital industry. We are excited to have Tom Loverro and Roseanne Wincek part of the 2019 class of Brink List investors. IVP is one of the top performing firms in the venture capital industry with a 38-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP is currently investing IVP XVI, a $1.5 billion later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund, and manages $7 billion in committed capital. The firm is committed to its focused strategy of investing in rapidly-growing technology companies and partnering closely with exceptional management teams.

About Dennis Phelps

Mr. Phelps joined IVP in October 2001. He has 23 years of experience in technology-related finance. Dennis was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 100 venture capitalists in the world by his inclusion in the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, and 2009 Forbes Midas Lists. Dennis has led investments in Casper, DoubleVerify, Dropcam, Giphy, GroundTruth, The Honest Company, LifeLock, POPSUGAR, Quigo, Shazam, Snap, SoundCloud, SuccessFactors, SupportSoft, Synchronoss Technologies, Yext, Yodlee, and ZEFR. Prior to IVP, Dennis spent several years with Battery Ventures and the Internet Capital Group (ICG). Earlier in his career, Dennis worked in corporate finance with Hambrecht & Quist. Dennis earned a B.A. with honors in Government & Economics from Dartmouth College.

About Jules Maltz

Mr. Maltz joined IVP in August 2008. He has over 14 years of venture capital and startup experience. Jules was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 100 venture capitalists by his inclusion in the Midas List in 2019 and 2018. He was also included in the GrowthCap Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors List in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018. Jules has led investments in Buddy Media, Checkr, Dropbox, G2, Grammarly, Hims, Indiegogo, MuleSoft, NerdWallet, Oportun, RetailMeNot, Slack, SteelBrick, Tala, TransferWise, TuneIn, Zendesk, and Zenefits, and was actively involved in sourcing investments in Marketo, Spiceworks, Twitter, and Yext. Jules started his venture capital career at 3i. Jules also worked in business development for AdMob. Earlier in his career, Jules was in technology investment banking with Robertson Stephens and Bank of America Securities. Jules has an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was a Siebel Scholar and an Arjay Miller Scholar. He also graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.

About Tom Loverro

Mr. Loverro joined IVP in April 2015. He focuses on investing in later-stage, high-growth consumer and enterprise companies. Tom currently serves as a Board Observer on Coinbase, HashiCorp, NerdWallet, and Podium. He was also actively involved in sourcing, executing, and managing investments in Amplitude, Datadog, GitHub (MSFT), IEX, OnDeck (ONDK), and Tanium. Tom was previously a Principal at RRE Ventures, a leading early-stage venture firm, based in New York. Tom began his career at Goldman Sachs in technology, media, and telecommunications investment banking. Following Goldman, he joined RRE as an Analyst. Tom’s involvement in RRE portfolio company Drobo led to him joining the company full-time where he led Marketing. Tom holds an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management, where he was an Austin Scholar, and a B.A. from Stanford University, where he graduated with Distinction.

About Roseanne Wincek

Ms. Wincek joined IVP in March 2015. She focuses on investing in later-stage, high-growth consumer and enterprise companies. Roseanne currently serves as a Board Director for MasterClass and Board Observer for KeepTruckin. She was actively involved in sourcing, executing, and managing IVP’s investments in Compass, Cyence (GWRE), Glossier, Looker, Lulus, MuleSoft (CRM), Qubole, and TransferWise. Roseanne was previously a Principal at Canaan Partners, a leading early-stage venture firm. Roseanne’s tech career started when she co-founded imthemusic and built apps on the early Facebook platform while working on a Ph.D. at Berkeley. She has been a Product Manager at NextBio and an Associate at McKinsey & Co in New York. Roseanne holds an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she served as Co-President of the VC Club and Chair of the Social Committee, as well as a M.A. in Biophysics and a B.S. in Chemistry, both from the University of California, Berkeley.

About IVP

With $7 billion of committed capital, IVP is one of the premier later-stage venture capital and growth equity firms in the United States. Founded in 1980, IVP has invested in over 400 companies with 108 IPOs. IVP is one of the top-performing firms in the industry and has a 38-year IRR of 43.1%. IVP specializes in venture growth investments, industry rollups, founder liquidity transactions, and select public market investments. IVP investments include such notable companies as AppDynamics (CSCO), Casper, Coinbase, Compass, CrowdStrike, Datalogix (ORCL), Dropbox (DBX), Fleetmatics (VZ), GitHub (MSFT), Glossier, Grammarly, HashiCorp, HomeAway (EXPE), The Honest Company, Kayak (PCLN), Klarna, LegalZoom, Marketo (MKTO), Mindbody (MB), MuleSoft (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), Personal Capital, Pure Storage (PSTG), Rubrik, Slack, Snap (SNAP), SoFi, Supercell (SFTBF), Tanium, TransferWise, Twitter (TWTR), UiPath, Yext (YEXT), ZenDesk (ZEN), ZipRecruiter, and Zynga (ZNGA). For more information, visit www.ivp.com or follow IVP on Twitter: @ivp.

