Forbes Names Granite to List of America's Best Employers in Massachusetts and Florida

Communications Provider Wins Third “Best Employer” Award from Forbes in
2019
Granite
Telecommunications, a $1.4 billion annual revenue provider of
communications services to multilocation businesses and government
agencies, announced today that it was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s
Best Employers by State in Massachusetts, where it has headquarters
in Quincy, as well as Florida, where it has offices in Orlando and West
Palm Beach.
This is the third award that Granite has received from Forbes in 2019.
The company was named to the magazine’s list of Best
Midsize Employers and Best
Employers for Diversity earlier this year.
“We’re committed to providing an engaging and rewarding work experience
for employees so it’s very gratifying to be recognized again by Forbes
as one of America’s best employers,” said Granite CEO Robert Hale Jr.
“This award is especially meaningful because it is based on anonymous
reviews and feedback from our employees, as well as from other
professionals across America who recognize Granite as an employer of
choice.”
Granite employs more than 2,100 people across the country who are
focused on simplifying communications with one bill and one contact for
multilocation businesses, including more than two-thirds of Fortune 100
companies.
Forbes and Statista
selected America’s 2019 Best Employers by State based on an independent
survey from a sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for
companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The
surveys were administered in a series of anonymous online panels and
provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Employees were
asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to
friends and family; participants were also prompted to evaluate other
employers in their respective industries that stood out either
positively or negatively.
About Granite Telecommunications
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation
businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and
Canada. The $1.4 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the
Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and has 1.75 million voice
and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew
quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of
local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one
invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the
leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS), and has
extended its unique value proposition – “one company, one contact, one
bill” – to include a range of advance business communications services,
including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP
trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed
security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than
2,100 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional
offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005234/en/