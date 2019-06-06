Forbes Names Granite to List of America's Best Employers in Massachusetts and Florida

Communications Provider Wins Third “Best Employer” Award from Forbes in 2019

Granite Telecommunications, a $1.4 billion annual revenue provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that it was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers by State in Massachusetts, where it has headquarters in Quincy, as well as Florida, where it has offices in Orlando and West Palm Beach.

This is the third award that Granite has received from Forbes in 2019. The company was named to the magazine’s list of Best Midsize Employers and Best Employers for Diversity earlier this year.

“We’re committed to providing an engaging and rewarding work experience for employees so it’s very gratifying to be recognized again by Forbes as one of America’s best employers,” said Granite CEO Robert Hale Jr. “This award is especially meaningful because it is based on anonymous reviews and feedback from our employees, as well as from other professionals across America who recognize Granite as an employer of choice.”

Granite employs more than 2,100 people across the country who are focused on simplifying communications with one bill and one contact for multilocation businesses, including more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s 2019 Best Employers by State based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered in a series of anonymous online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family; participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

About Granite Telecommunications

Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.4 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States, and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS), and has extended its unique value proposition – “one company, one contact, one bill” – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,100 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005234/en/