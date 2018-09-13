Forbes Names Hootsuite Among ‘Best and Brightest’ Private Cloud Companies in Cloud 100

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite , the leader in social media management trusted by more than 16 million customers and employees at 80% of the Fortune 1000, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the top private cloud companies in its Cloud 100. This is the second year in a row that Hootsuite has appeared on the list.



“We are incredibly honored and humbled to again be included in the Forbes Cloud 100,” said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite. “It is a privilege to lead Hootsuite’s high performing team in driving industry innovation to help our customers succeed with social. This award is a testament to the value organizations of every size, industry, and geography are achieving with Hootsuite.”

“For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “I am consistently impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It is an exciting time to be a cloud company and founder.”

“All of the twenty-five cloud IPOs and major cloud acquisitions over the past three years have been prior members of the Cloud 100, and we absolutely expect that the dominant public cloud companies of the future will also come from this list,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The 2018 Cloud 100 represents well over $135B in private shareholder value--an astonishing figure that reminds us yet again of the power of the cloud. The way we do business will be dramatically different as a result of these companies and I am honored to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the founders and teams behind each company on the 2018 Cloud 100.”

As part of the rigorous selection process for the 2018 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners and the Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud company CEOs, reviewed data to select, score and rank cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

“The business opportunity for cloud companies is tremendous today as capital investment, customer demand, and rate of adoption continues to grow,” said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “We’re excited to see the potential of these companies and look forward to seeing what innovative technology they deliver around the world.”

Each year the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies are honored at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners , Salesforce Ventures , and Forbes . The Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2018 issue of Forbes magazine.

More Information:

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 16 million customers and employees at more than 80% of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com .